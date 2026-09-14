Ghana: Constuction Works On Kenyasi of College Education Progressing Steadily

The establishment of a new College of Education at Kenyasi in the Ahafo Region is progressing steadily, with construction of key facilities now underway.

When completed, the institution will become the second College of Education in the Ahafo Region, after St. Joseph's College of Education at Bechem.

The project, being funded by the Newmont Ahafo Development Foundation (NADeF). The Foundation has committed GH¢19.95 million to the first phase of the project.

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The first phase comprises a two-storey administration block, a five-storey hostel with a 500-bed capacity and a three-storey classroom block that will accommodate 400 students.

Briefing journalists on the scope of work currently underway, the Project Coordinator of NADeF, Fritz Kwame Addae, said the two facilities were currently under construction.

He explained that construction of the five-storey students' hostel would be undertaken in phases, with the immediate plan being to erect the entire structural frame of the facility.

The Project Coordinator said construction of the two-storey administration block, however, would be completed from inception to finish under the current phase.

Mr Addae said work on the two projects commenced in May 2026 and was expected to be completed by December 2027.

He noted that both projects were currently at the substructure stage as construction progressed towards the next phase.

The establishment of the College forms part of NADeF's development interventions aimed at expanding educational infrastructure and opportunities in its beneficiary communities.

The project was mentioned during a project inspection tour by the Board of Trustees of the Foundation across five communities.

The tour covered Kenyasi No. 1, Kenyasi No. 2, Ntotroso, Wamahinso and Gyedu, where various projects in health, education and economic empowerment were found at different stages of development.

Speaking to journalists after the tour, the Chairman of the Board of Trustees, Professor Yaw Ofosu-Kusi, reaffirmed the Board's commitment to accountability and transparency in the management of resources entrusted to the Foundation.

He said the Board would deepen its cooperation with beneficiary communities to ensure that development interventions responded effectively to their needs and contributed to progress across the Foundation's catchment areas.