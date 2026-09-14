Angola: Demonstration Alert - Demonstrations and Potential for Continued Unrest Ahead of September 27 Elections

press release

São Tomé and Príncipe, all districts of São Tomé islandEvent: On September 12, members of the Movement of Independent Citizens/National Unity Party (MCI/PUN) staged demonstrations in Lembá, Lobata, and Cantagalo districts, with protests reported in Santo Amaro, Voz de América, and Pantufo neighborhoods. Protestors blocked roads with burning barricades in Cantagalo district, and possibly elsewhere. Police and military responded to the demonstrations, and shots were fired into the air at the site of at least one demonstration. Press and government sources indicate police have reestablished control in all districts.

No injuries or casualties have been reported at this time.Legislative elections are scheduled for September 27, and additional demonstrations and disruptions are possible before and after the vote.Actions to Take:Avoid areas of demonstrations and large gatherings, as even peaceful gatherings can turn confrontational and escalate into violence.Exercise caution if traveling and monitor local media for updates on road closures or barricades.Keep a low profile and remain aware of your surroundings at all times.Monitor local media for updates on the political and security situation.Have a contingency plan in the event of unrest, including alternate travel routes and communication plans with family.Follow the Embassy's social media pages and check the Embassy website for further updates.

Assistance:In the event of an emergency, U.S. citizens in São Tomé and Príncipe should first contact local emergency services.If you require emergency assistance from the U.S. Embassy, U.S. citizens should contact the U.S. Embassy by calling Post One at +244 959 056 792 (landline/cellular/WhatsApp) or +244 923 640 154.https://ao.usembassy.gov/ACS NavigatorState Department - Consular Affairs888-407-4747 or 202-501-4444Enroll in Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) to receive security updates.Follow us on Facebook and X (formerly known as Twitter)