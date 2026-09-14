Rwanda: RRA in Talks With Brazilian Opposite Magnabosco

Rwanda Revenue Authority (RRA) are reportedly in talks with Brazilian opposite Bia Magnabosco as the club looks to strengthen its squad ahead of the 2026/27 Rwanda Volleyball League season.

A source close to the tax collectors told Times Sport that Magnabosco has already arrived in Kigali for final negotiations and could sign a one-year contract if an agreement is reached.

The 26-year-old is expected to join Elie Mutabazi's squad when RRA begin pre-season training on Monday, September 14, at Kimisagara Youth Centre.

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RRA, who last won the league title in 2023, are seeking to revive their fortunes after failing to mount a serious title challenge over the past two seasons.

Magnabosco has represented Brazil twice at U21 level and won gold with the national team at the 2019 International Volleyball Challenge. A move to RRA would be her first experience playing professionally in Africa.

If completed, the deal would help fill the void left by opposite hitter Olive Nzamukosha and libero Lea Uwambabazi, who have both left the club and are currently free agents.