Rwanda's Creative Industry Must Be Safe for Women to Thrive

Rwanda's creative industry cannot be truly thriving while women working in it continue to navigate sexual harassment, discrimination, and unequal pay.

A new study on women's experiences in Rwanda's creative sector provides an uncomfortable reminder of the work that remains. Nearly three in 10 respondents said they regularly encounter uncomfortable comments, while 12 per cent reported regularly receiving sexual propositions. More than six in 10 also reported experiencing discrimination.

These figures should not be treated as inevitable features of a largely informal industry. They should be treated as a call to action.

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The first step is to formalise protections. Creative work may not always take place in conventional offices, but performers, artists, producers, technicians and other workers deserve the same basic protections from harassment and discrimination. Employers, production companies, venues and creative institutions should establish clear codes of conduct, reporting procedures and consequences for misconduct.

There must also be safe and credible channels through which victims can report abuse. A policy that exists only on paper is of little value if a young artist fears losing opportunities by speaking out against a powerful producer, manager or employer.

The informal nature of much of the sector makes this particularly important. When contracts are absent, and opportunities depend heavily on personal networks, those with greater power can easily exploit those with less. Written contracts should therefore become standard practice, setting out payment, working conditions, responsibilities and mechanisms for resolving disputes.

Venues and event organisers also have a responsibility. Late-night performances and events can expose some to additional risks. Basic safeguards, including adequate security, safe transport arrangements and mechanisms for reporting inappropriate behaviour, should be part of professional event management rather than an afterthought.

The online dimension cannot be ignored either. Social media has created valuable opportunities for artists to build audiences, but it has also opened another avenue for sexual harassment. Platforms, industry bodies and creatives themselves need stronger awareness of digital abuse and practical ways to respond to it.

Rwanda has invested heavily in developing its creative economy. That investment must now extend beyond infrastructure, talent and promotion to include decent working conditions.

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Women should not have to tolerate harassment as the price of pursuing a career in music, film, fashion, dance or the wider creative economy.