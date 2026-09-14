Tanzania: Violence Prevention Programme Reaches 600 Youths

Mwanza — MORE than 600 youths in Kwimba District, Mwanza Region, have received training on preventing violence and stigma against children under a programme aimed at equipping young people with skills to protect themselves from abuse and report incidents in their communities.

The training was provided by the Non-Governmental Organisation, Amani Girls in Mwandu, Shilembo, Hungumalwa, Bupamwa and Kikubiji wards, covering topics including puberty, reproductive health, teenage pregnancy and child protection.

Speaking during a review meeting of projects at the Kwimba District Council yesterday, Amani Girls Project Officer, Mr Ndaturu Joseph, said the programme had helped young people understand their rights and how to respond to violence and abuse.

"We have successfully provided education on preventing violence and stigma to more than 600 young people here in Kwimba. The goal is to reduce or eliminate violence in the community, particularly against children and young people," he said.

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Mr Joseph said the organisation was also encouraging girls who had dropped out of school to return to class while providing reproductive health education to help them make informed decisions about their future.

Kwimba District Community Development Officer, Ms Rozalia Magoti, called on the organisation to expand the programme to wards that have not yet received adequate awareness on child protection and reproductive health.

She said some communities still lacked sufficient knowledge on preventing violence, abuse and teenage pregnancies, making continued education essential.

Ms Magoti said cooperation between the District Council, non-governmental organisations, schools, parents and communities was crucial in protecting children and empowering young people.

"Addressing violence should begin at family and community level, while harmful customs and attitudes that deny children, especially girls, access to education should be abandoned," she said.