Tanzania: JMKF Health Projects to Benefit 36,000 Residents

Tabora — MORE than 36,000 residents in Sikonge and Uyui Districts are set to benefit from dispensaries, staff houses and mobile clinic services implemented by the Jakaya Mrisho Kikwete Foundation (JMKF), as former President Dr Jakaya Kikwete began a four-day visit to inspect the projects in Tabora Region.

According to the Tabora Regional Secretariat, the visit focuses on the Jamii Salama Project, through which the foundation has built two dispensaries and four staff houses to improve access to primary healthcare in underserved communities.

During the tour, Dr Kikwete is expected to inspect mobile clinic services at Ipembe Hamlet, Kiloli Ward, before visiting Gengesita Village in Kizengi Ward to assess additional health facilities completed under the programme.

He arrived in Tabora over the weekend and was received at Tabora Airport by Acting Regional Commissioner, Ms Upendo Wella, alongside government and Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) leaders.

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The projects were introduced after authorities established that residents, particularly pregnant women, children, older people and emergency patients, had for years travelled long distances to access healthcare services.

According to information published by the Tabora Regional Commissioner's office, each dispensary has an outpatient department, a reproductive and child health clinic, a maternity ward, a laboratory, public toilets, an incinerator, a placenta pit and two staff houses.

Construction of the facilities started on June 16, 2025, and was completed on April 29, 2026, with services beginning in June this year.

The project was funded by SC Johnson & Son, Inc. and implemented through collaboration between JMKF, the Prime Minister's Office-Regional Administration and Local Government, the Ministry of Health and the Tabora regional government.

Officials expect the facilities to reduce the distance residents travel to seek treatment, strengthen maternal and child healthcare, improve timely diagnosis and treatment of diseases and expand access to quality healthcare services in rural communities.

JMKF, established in 2017 as a registered nonprofit trust, implements health and community development programmes in partnership with government and other stakeholders to improve people's lives in Tanzania and across Africa