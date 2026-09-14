Malawi: F4GL Commended for Empowering Girls to Tackle GBV Through Innovation

The Foundation for Girls Leadership (F4GL) has been commended for equipping girls with skills to develop innovative solutions to gender-based violence (GBV) in their communities.

Lilongwe District Assistant Youth Officer Jessica Mwafulirwa praised the organisation's efforts on Thursday, on the sidelines of a two-day co-creation workshop for girls held at Lilongwe University of Agriculture and Natural Resources (LUANAR), Bunda Campus.

"We are aware that F4GL is spreading awareness on GBV. Currently, the organisation is running a programme on bringing innovation to develop new ideas in tackling GBV and inequality. We really want to encourage them to continue doing this because government alone cannot manage to tackle these issues," Mwafulirwa said.

She called for more organisations to partner with government in empowering girls. "We need more organisations like F4GL to work hand in hand with the government to empower our girls and ensure that such issues are tackled for the benefit of future generations."

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Mwafulirwa noted that GBV remains a pressing concern in Lilongwe, urging other organisations to follow F4GL's example.

"The issues are serious. When you enter rural communities, you find that there are a lot of issues going on. For instance, two weeks ago, we conducted a survey in a rural community in Traditional Authority Njewa in Lilongwe, and many women and girls complained about GBV. They also said they did not know how to report such cases, among other challenges. GBV cases are still rampant," she said.

F4GL works to empower girls and young women through education, creativity and leadership, in partnership with the Freedom Fund.

Project Coordinator Chifuniro Ndembo explained that the programme aims to give girls a platform to turn their ideas into tangible solutions against GBV.

"The purpose of our programme is to support girls to bring their innovative ideas and turn them into actions to help deal with issues of GBV in their communities. We also want people to know that there are girls who can do things," Ndembo said.

The workshop brought together university students and recent graduates aged 18 to 24, who were mentored on using innovation and creativity to confront GBV and inequality.

Participants worked across disciplines--including visual arts, performing arts, digital media and technology--under the guidance of mentors drawn from artistic, activist and tech backgrounds.

Participant Chigomezgo Msumba said the workshop deepened her understanding of GBV and how girls can apply innovative solutions to challenges in their communities.