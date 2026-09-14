Africa: Nico Backs Malawi Queens for Africa Cup Glory, World Cup Ticket

NICO Group says it is banking on the Malawi Queens to clinch the 2026 Africa Netball Cup in Nairobi and punch their ticket to the 2027 Netball World Cup in Australia.

Addressing journalists at a press briefing here on Sunday, the company's Head of Marketing and Customer Experience, Taweni Gondwe Xaba, said NICO's confidence was rooted in more than sentiment.

"More than believing in the Queens, we are looking at the results as well as the technical input, and we are very confident that they will deliver," she said.

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Gondwe Xaba urged the players to replicate the form they showed on the international stage, citing their Glasgow campaign as a benchmark, and reaffirmed the company's continued backing of the team.

"We remain committed to supporting our athletes because of the pride and joy their performances bring to the nation," she added.

The Queens left for Nairobi on Sunday ahead of the tournament, which runs September 19-26. Two of the continent's remaining World Cup qualification slots are on the line, raising the stakes considerably.

Malawi arrives with a seasoned squad, anchored by veteran shooter Mwawi Kumwenda, skipper Takondwa Lwazi and Tendai Masamba. The team's recent climb to eighth in the world rankings cements its reputation as one of Africa's netball powerhouses.

The Queens have been placed in Pool 2, where they will face Uganda, Zambia, hosts Kenya and Nigeria in what promises to be a fiercely contested group stage.

Captain Lwazi struck a determined tone ahead of the opening whistle. "We are expecting a tough competition, but we are ready to deliver and qualify for the World Cup," she said.

Head coach Deborah Fuller offered an upbeat report on the squad's readiness, noting the players are injury-free and in strong physical condition heading into the competition.

Fuller called the team's participation at this level "a privilege," adding that the Queens are eager to fly the Malawi flag with distinction.