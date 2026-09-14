Kenya: Five People Killed in a Midnight Crash At Kikopey

14 September 2026
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — Five people have died following a grisly road accident at Kikopey area in Gilgil, Nakuru County, along the busy Nakuru-Naivasha highway.

The accident happened on Sunday night when a saloon car carrying six occupants collided head-on with an passenger bus.

Gilgil Sub-County Police Commander Winstone Mwakio says the deceased were traveling back from Seme, Kisumu County where they had attended the burial of their parent.

A middle-aged survivor is undergoing treatment at a Nakuru Hospital where he was rushed after the accident.

"The bus was travelling downhill towards Gilgil and Nakuru when it encountered a small car travelling uphill. The small car appears to have left its lane and collided with the bus."

"The small car went underneath the bus, resulting in the deaths of five people at the scene. One other person who survived sustained serious injuries and was taken to Nakuru Hospital. The bodies of those who died were taken to PNN Funeral Home," the Police Boss said.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

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