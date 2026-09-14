Botswana: BTC Funds Six Community Projects

Francistown — The Botswana Telecommunications Corporation's (BTC), on September 11 donated P600,000 to be shared among six beneficiaries.

Proceeds raised through the 5th edition BTC Marathon, will fund community projects, which address sport, education, youth development, health, environmental sustainability and digital inclusion.

One of the beneficiaries is the Francistown City Council's Department of Environmental Health and Sanitation, which received P80,000 for the installation of 150 BTC-branded smart waste bins along Blue Jacket Street, Aerodrome and Donga.

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Tonota District Council's Department of Sports and Recreation received P155, 000 that will go toward establishment of the Tonota community outdoor fitness ark, including outdoor fitness facilities and internet connectivity.

Another beneficiary is the Tutume District Council's Department of Youth and Gender, which received P90,000 for enhancing Sebina library with desktop computers, a printer/copier, projector and screen, as well as Internet connectivity.

The North-East District Council received P95,000 for the establishment of the Mambo village wellness hub that will be equipped with computers, furniture and Internet connectivity to support community wellness initiatives.

Bobirwa District Council's Department of Social and Community Development received P90,000 for the development of the Lepokole village community play centre, including children's furniture, learning material, outdoor play area and internet connectivity, while Francistown Athletics Club, a technical partner in the BTC marathon, received P90,000 toward the daily running of its operations and the continued development of athletics talent in the region.

Speaking at the 5th BTC Francistown Marathon Corporate Social Investment (CSI) donation handover and the launch of the 6th edition in Francistown, BTC chief executive officer, Mr Jürgen Peschel, said in the past five years, BTC had donated over P1.5 million to charitable entities and technical partners.

He said the marathon had become one of BTC's most powerful platforms for translating its purpose of connecting Botswana and transforming lives into action.

Mr Peschel gave examples of past impact including, the donation of 1 200 chairs and 264 tables to reception schools in Tonota as well as the provision of heavy-duty photocopiers to Tsokotshaa, Manxotae and Sepako primary schools in Tutume.

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Francistown deputy mayor, Mr Uyapo Nyeku, hailed BTC for helping to build stronger and more resilient communities, thereby contributing to the national aspirations of prosperity, inclusivity and sustainable development.

BOPA