Southern Africa: Group-By-Group Focus At Cosafa Qualifier in Mozambique

COSAFA Qualifier Mozambique 2026 kicks off this Friday as the 12 teams chase not only regional honours but also a place in the continental finals.

The groups are set and each provides its own unique challenge for the competing teams. Here is a group-by-group recap and a reminder of the fixtures.

The three group winners and the best runner-up advance to the semi-finals on September 25..

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GROUP A: MOZAMBIQUE, MAURITIUS, NAMIBIA, SEYCHELLESHosts Mozambique will hope home advantage can inspire another memorable campaign as they seek a second regional title after their breakthrough success in 2020. They were also runners-up to Zambia in 2022, though their 2024 campaign on home soil ended in the group stages.

Namibia know what it takes to go deep in this competition, having reached the final in 2020 before losing 1-0 to Mozambique, while Mauritius return looking to show the progress they have made at youth level.

Seychelles continue to search for a breakthrough at the regional Under-20 competition and will start as outsiders in what looks an open pool. Mozambique should carry the favourites tag, but with only the three group winners and best runner-up reaching the semi-finals, there is little margin for error.

Fixtures - CATSeptember 18, Zimpeto12h00: Mauritius vs Namibia

18h00: Mozambique vs Seychelles

September 20, Zimpeto12h00: Mauritius vs Seychelles

15h00: Mozambique vs Namibia

September 22

15h00: Namibia vs Seychelles - ABB 2

15h00: Mozambique vs Mauritius - ABB 1

GROUP B: SOUTH AFRICA, ANGOLA, LESOTHO, ESWATINIThis is arguably the toughest of the three groups, with reigning regional and African champions South Africa drawn alongside perennial contenders Angola.

Amajita are chasing a third successive regional crown after winning the 2024 qualifier in Mozambique and the 2025 Region 5 Games. They are also the reigning African champions after defeating Morocco in the final of the 2025 TotalEnergies CAF U-20 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt. South Africa now have 10 regional titles, second only to Zambia.

Angola have consistently produced strong youth sides and remain dangerous opposition. They scored an extraordinary 18 goals in five matches on their way to third place in 2019.

Lesotho have previously reached the regional final, while Eswatini have shown they can cause problems for the established sides, including a remarkable 5-4 victory over hosts Mozambique at the 2024 qualifier.

The South Africa-Angola meeting on September 21 could go a long way towards deciding the group.

Fixtures - CATSeptember 19, Zimpeto

12h00: South Africa vs Lesotho

15h00: Angola vs Eswatini

September 21

15h00: South Africa vs Angola - ABB 1

18h00: Eswatini vs Lesotho - ABB 1

September 23

12h00: South Africa vs Eswatini - ABB 1

12h00: Lesotho vs Angola - ABB 2

GROUP C: ZAMBIA, MALAWI, COMOROS, BOTSWANARecord 12-time champions Zambia will start as favourites in Group C as they chase a first regional title since 2022 and a record-extending 13th crown.

Zambia remain the benchmark in the competition, but Malawi provide a significant threat after reaching the final of the 2025 Region 5 Games, where they lost 3-0 to South Africa.

Botswana have regularly been competitive at youth level and will hope to finally turn that promise into a deep run, while Comoros are capable of upsetting the established order and continue to make strides across COSAFA competitions.

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The opening clash between Zambia and Malawi on September 18 is therefore a potentially decisive fixture. With only one guaranteed semi-final place available from the group, neither will want to begin by dropping points.

Fixtures - CATSeptember 18, Zimpeto15h00: Zambia vs Malawi

September 19, Zimpeto

18h00: Comoros vs Botswana

September 21, ABB 2

11h00: Zambia vs Comoros

14h00: Botswana vs Malawi

September 23

15h00: Zambia vs Botswana - ABB 1

15h00: Malawi vs Comoros - ABB 2