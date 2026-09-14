Somalia: Muslim World League Chief Meets Somali Scholars to Discuss Extremism

14 September 2026
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu — Muslim World League Secretary-General Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa has met senior Somali Islamic scholars in Mogadishu to discuss the role of religious leaders in countering extremist ideas.

The meeting was held under the theme "Somalia at the Heart of the Islamic World" and focused on strengthening the role of scholars in addressing extremist ideologies seen as contrary to the traditions and values of Somali society.

The scholars welcomed the meeting and stressed the need to coordinate efforts to raise public awareness about the dangers posed by extremist ideas and ways to prevent their spread.

The discussions also highlighted the importance of religious and intellectual engagement in promoting moderate Islamic teachings and strengthening community awareness.

The meeting concluded with an agreement on a joint project involving several initiatives and specialised programmes aimed at strengthening cooperation between the Muslim World League and Somali scholars in the fields of Islamic scholarship and knowledge.

The initiative is intended to deepen academic and religious cooperation while supporting efforts to promote awareness and counter extremist narratives in Somalia.

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