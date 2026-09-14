Somalia PM Bids Farewell to Outgoing Turkish Ambassador

14 September 2026
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu — Somali Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre has held a farewell meeting with Turkey's outgoing ambassador to Somalia, Alper Aktaş, thanking him for his service and role in strengthening ties between the two countries.

Barre praised Aktaş for his diplomatic efforts during his tenure, describing Turkey as a close friend and brotherly country to Somalia.

He also expressed appreciation for the support provided by the Turkish government and people during difficult periods, as well as Ankara's contribution to Somalia's reconstruction, security and development efforts.

The prime minister said Somalia valued its longstanding relationship with Turkey and expressed hope that bilateral cooperation would continue to expand in the coming years.

Barre wished Aktaş success in his future assignments and thanked him for his contribution to relations between Mogadishu and Ankara.

Aktaş's departure comes as Turkey maintains a broad partnership with Somalia covering security, infrastructure, humanitarian assistance and economic cooperation.

Turkey has been a key international partner of Somalia, including through military training and support for Somali security forces.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

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