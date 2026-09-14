Somalia Has Moved Beyond Clan-Based Power Sharing, Hassan Sheikh Says

14 September 2026
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu — President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud said Somalia has moved beyond the clan-based power-sharing system that has shaped the country's politics for decades.

The president made the remarks at a ceremony marking the conclusion of the government's annual performance accountability process, where ministries presented their achievements in 2026, including progress in implementing government plans, meeting targets and fulfilling their responsibilities.

Hassan said the country was moving toward a political system in which national institutions and citizens' participation would play a greater role than clan-based power-sharing.

The president also awarded performance medals to the Ministries of Finance and Foreign Affairs after they ranked highest in this year's government assessment.

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The Office of the Prime Minister was also recognised for implementing a digital system to monitor the performance of government ministries.

Hassan praised the government for its efforts to implement its programmes and improve public services, while stressing the importance of institutional accountability, transparency and regular assessments of government performance.

He urged ministers and government agencies to use the results of the annual assessment as a basis for improving their performance and addressing areas where progress has been slow.

The president said government plans should ultimately translate into tangible improvements that respond to the needs and interests of the Somali people.

His comments on clan-based power-sharing come amid an ongoing political debate in Somalia over the country's electoral system and the transition toward direct elections.

The government has promoted a one-person, one-vote system as part of its efforts to move away from the indirect clan-based electoral arrangements that have been used in previous elections.

The transition has, however, faced political disagreements, with opposition groups and some federal member states raising concerns over the electoral process, constitutional changes and the timing of elections.

Hassan said the government's focus should remain on strengthening state institutions, improving accountability and delivering services to citizens as Somalia seeks to build a more effective political and administrative system.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

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