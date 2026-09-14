Rwanda: Meet New Faces in Rwanda's 2026 African Championship Squad

Rwanda men's volleyball national team head coach Frédéric Guérin has travelled to Tunis, Tunisia, with his final 14-man squad for the 2026 African Men's Nations Volleyball Championship, scheduled for September 13-26.

The squad features four new faces--Santere Mugisha, Kenny Ntawiha, Munyinya Mugisha and Frank Shyaka--who will all be making their international volleyball debut in Tunis as Guérin seeks to blend emerging talent with experience.

The French tactician will be hoping to improve on Rwanda's sixth-place finish at the 2023 edition as the team returns to the continental stage.

ALSO READ: Guérin drops Bettim from final squad for CAVB championship

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Times Sport looks at the four newcomers in a squad led by captain Wicklif Dusenge and featuring established stars such as Yves Mutabazi.

Santere Mugisha

Position: Libero

Current club: Rwanda Energy Group (REG)

Mugisha is a libero for league champions Rwanda Energy Group (REG) VC.

The 23-year-old has earned his first senior national team call-up, alongside his REG teammate Simon Rwigema.

Mugisha was also part of the REG squad that won bronze at the 2026 African Men's Club Volleyball Championship.

Kenny Ntawiha

Position: Opposite hitter

Current club: APR VC

The 22-year-old is a product of Christ-Roi de Nyanza and was part of the APR squad that won the 2024/25 Rwanda Volleyball League title.

Ntawiha also helped Rwanda's representatives win gold at the 2025 CAVB Zone V Club Championship.

ALSO READ: African Nations Championship moved to Tunisia amid health concerns in DR Congo

Munyinya Mugisha

Position: Outside hitter

Current club: Kirehe VC

At 19, Munyinya Mugisha is one of the youngest players in the squad and a talent to watch.

Although he is yet to win a medal with Kirehe VC, his performances have attracted interest from some of Rwanda's top clubs, including Police VC.

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During the off-season, Mugisha played for Police VC, helping the club win the 2026 Liberation Cup and claim bronze at the Genocide Memorial Tournament.

Frank Shyaka

Position: Middle blocker

Current club: Police VC

Shyaka earned his first senior national team call-up in 2023 but missed out on the final squad. Three years later, the 27-year-old has finally secured his place on Rwanda's continental championship roster.

He was named Best Middle Blocker at the recent African Men's Club Championship and helped Police VC secure Rwanda's first-ever silver medal in the competition.

Shyaka is also a two-time Rwanda Volleyball League silver medallist with Police VC, making his long-awaited return to the national team a reward for years of consistency and patience.