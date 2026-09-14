Zimbabwe: Dynamos Knocked Out of Chibuku Super Cup After FC Hunters Proves Supremacy in Penalty Shootout

DYNAMOS were Sunday knocked out of the Chibuku Super Cup after losing 4-1 on penalties to FC Hunters following a 1-1 draw in regulation time.

The two sides had played a dull goalless first half before Dynamos opened the match's scoring account in the 74th minute before FC Hunters responded 13 minutes later.

The Harare giants failed to find a decisive winner during the 90 minutes, forcing the quarter-final clash into a penalty shootout.

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FC Hunters proved better side when it comes to kicking from the spot, converting four penalties, while Dynamos managed just one.

The result saw Dynamos kissing the tournament good bye, while FC Hunters joined Highlanders and CAPS United in the semi finals.

Sunday's defeat marks another disappointment for Dynamos, who had been hoping for a strong run in the knockout competition which they have won for the past three years.

Speaking after the match, Dynamos coach Aristica Cioaba apologised to the fans for the disappointing exit.

"I really want to apologise to the Dynamos fans for the result. The cup is important to the club, they have won it three times before.

"It's all part of football but l am also disappointed," said Cioaba.

Dynamos will for the first time since 2023 finish the season without a trophy, as they were also eliminated from the ZIFA Munhumutapa Challenge Cup.

Although Dynamos' title hopes have since been shuttered in the league, the team is now fighting for a top four finish.