THERE was something deeply symbolic about a group of young Zimbabweans gathering in Durham, in the North East of England, to discuss the future of a country more than 11 hours away from home. They were far from Zimbabwe geographically, but their conversation demonstrated that distance does not necessarily weaken a person's connection to home.

Instead, for the young people associated with the Constitution Defenders Forum of Zimbabwe (CDF), being abroad has become another platform from which they can speak about the Constitution, democratic accountability and the future of their country.

The Durham meeting coincided with the birthday of Patson Muzuwa, turning what might otherwise have been an ordinary birthday occasion into a gathering of friendship, patriotism and political reflection. Which looked like a handover of the button from old class to youth by Muzuwa.

The atmosphere was one of hope rather than despair. The young people spoke about Zimbabwe with the familiarity of people who may be living thousands of miles away but who still carry their country in their hearts. Their message was clear: leaving Zimbabwe does not mean abandoning Zimbabwe. Indeed, for some members of the diaspora, the distance has made their concern about the country's constitutional direction even more pronounced.

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The Durham gathering brought together young Zimbabweans who demonstrated that political consciousness is not restricted by geography. There was celebration, friendship and fellowship, but there was also serious discussion about the Constitution and the country's political future. The meeting provided an opportunity for the youths to reflect on the importance of constitutional safeguards at a time when Zimbabwe has undergone another major constitutional controversy.

The young people did not gather simply to complain about their country. They gathered because they believe Zimbabwe can be better. Their hope is that constitutionalism can ultimately prevail and that the country's institutions can be strengthened in a manner that protects citizens rather than political office holders. This is what made the gathering significant. The youths were not in Harare. They were not sitting in Parliament. Names included Anna Katsande, Felistas W Munemo, Samuel Jambaya, Ettar Patience Mhlanga, Happiness Ncube, Fadzai Mavenganise, Prince Justin Chihurani, Felicia W Munemo, Michelle Rwatiringa, Tsitsidzashe Truth Parere, Sindiso Ndlovu, Tatenda Muza, Brian Murenza, Andrew Tinashe Masuka, Tanyaradzwa Emily Daka, Tatenda Nyikayaramba and a group of elders that supported the Durham gathering of John Burke, Tariro Blessing Makeyi, Munyaradzi Masaka, Bridget Parere, Clever Muringi, Fortune Munyonga, Romeo Kambanga, Xoliso Sithole, Melbar Dick, Hatirarame Jenatry Muranganwa (Chihota), Ella Chirunga, Patson Muzuwa, Regina Vengai and many not mentioned. They were not gathered in a political meeting hall in Bulawayo or Masvingo.

Perhaps one of the most beautiful aspects of the gathering was the welcome extended to the young people by members of the local community. The youths were received with generosity and practical assistance. Community members provided chairs, charcoal and other basic necessities, helping to make the gathering possible. Such gestures may appear modest, but they carry enormous meaning. A chair may simply be a chair. A bag of charcoal may simply be charcoal. This made them feel at home away from Zimbabwe. But when offered to young people who are thousands of miles from their homeland, these simple acts become expressions of community, solidarity and hospitality. They demonstrate that diaspora activism does not have to exist in isolation. It can become part of the wider social fabric of the community in which Zimbabweans now live.

The Durham meeting therefore became more than a CDF gathering. It was also an example of how communities can come together across nationality, background and political differences. There was also something almost poetic about discussing constitutional power in the Land of the Prince Bishops. Durham's history is deeply connected to questions of power, authority, faith and governance. The city developed around the shrine of St Cuthbert, while its medieval Prince Bishops exercised extraordinary spiritual and secular authority. Durham Castle and Durham Cathedral remain part of a UNESCO World Heritage Site and dominate the city's remarkable landscape.

The official Durham tourism authority describes the city as the "Land of the Prince Bishops", recalling a period when Durham's bishops possessed powers that extended far beyond purely religious responsibilities. Against this historic backdrop, young Zimbabweans discussing constitutional power, accountability and the relationship between citizens and government created an interesting historical contrast. The lesson from history is that power is never permanent. Institutions evolve.

Societies change. And ultimately, legitimate authority must remain accountable to the people. The most serious issue discussed by the youths was Constitutional Amendment No. 3, commonly known as CAB3. It is important to distinguish between the Government's justification for the amendment and the objections raised by civil-society and constitutional-rights groups.

The Government presented CAB3 as a package of reforms intended to modernise Zimbabwe's constitutional framework, strengthen governance and provide greater institutional stability. But youths have focused particularly on changes affecting the presidency, Parliament and the constitutional relationship between voters and their representatives. The original CAB3 proposal included a fundamental change to the way the President would be chosen: instead of being directly elected by Zimbabwean voters, the President would be elected by Parliament. The proposal also sought to extend the presidential and parliamentary terms from five years to seven years, with the extension applying to the incumbent office-holders. The initial proposal would therefore have moved the next general election from 2028 to 2030.

For CDF and other critics, this is not merely a technical constitutional adjustment. It goes to the heart of the principle that political power belongs to the people. Hence the youth will alert the international world of the corrupt way staying in power. Under the amendment, the President would be elected by members of the Senate and National Assembly sitting jointly. The candidate would need more than half of the valid parliamentary votes, with a run-off between the two leading candidates if no candidate achieved a majority in the first ballot.

Youths argued that such a system can weaken the direct electoral relationship between citizens and the Head of State. It could mean that the ordinary voter no longer casts a direct vote for President. For youths, the problem is not simply whether seven years is better or worse than five years. The deeper question is who benefits from the amendment and when it takes effect. Changing the rules for future governments is one constitutional question that the youths want to keep alive. This is precisely why the Law Society of Zimbabwe expressed serious concern about applying the extension to current office holders, even while regarding some other aspects of the Bill as not legally problematic in themselves.

Zimbabwe's Constitution contains special procedures for constitutional amendments. Section 328 provides enhanced safeguards for certain amendments, including provisions affecting presidential and parliamentary terms. Veritas has taken the position that because CAB3 purported to extend the terms beyond the constitutional maximums and apply the extensions to incumbents, a national referendum was required before the amendment could be submitted for presidential assent.

According to Veritas, CAB3 was nevertheless signed and published as an Act on 7 July 2026 without such a referendum. Veritas consequently argues that the purported enactment is constitutionally defective and that the Act is not properly in force. The CDF youths takes the same position and strengthening their resolve to keep the conversation going on. It is about the constitutional inheritance they believe they are entitled to receive when they return home.

Some may ask why Zimbabweans living in Britain, South Africa, Australia, America or elsewhere should be concerned about constitutional amendments taking place in Zimbabwe. Citizenship does not end at the airport. The Zimbabwean diaspora remains economically, socially and emotionally connected to Zimbabwe. Millions of Zimbabweans live outside the country or have family members abroad. They send money home, support relatives, invest in businesses, maintain homes, participate in community organisations and remain involved in national debates.

Yet one of the unresolved questions in Zimbabwe remains the political participation of citizens in the diaspora. Zimbabweans living abroad can have profound economic and family connections to the country, yet their ability to participate directly in national elections remains restricted. Therefore, when constitutional changes alter the method of electing the President or change the duration of Parliament, the consequences are not necessarily confined to people physically inside Zimbabwe.

The diaspora is affected because it is part of the Zimbabwean nation. For Zimbabweans demonstrating peacefully in Britain, CAB3 provides another constitutional issue around which diaspora groups can organise, campaign and raise awareness. But there is an important distinction. The passage of CAB3 does not, by itself, make peaceful demonstrations by Zimbabweans abroad unlawful, but it can criminalise them as they are working with foreigners to highlight the plight of ordinary Zimbabweans which can be perceived as damaging the image of the country through the Criminal Law and Codification Act 2023.

Zimbabwean constitutional changes cannot simply turn a peaceful protest in Durham, London, Manchester or Birmingham into a criminal offence under British law. However, diaspora activists may be concerned about the consequences of their activism when they travel to Zimbabwe or interact with Zimbabwean authorities.

As previously written by the Zanu-PF member Dr. Masimba Mavaza as gathering of traitors. This is good enough to change the narrative and lead into arrests as they will be seen to be damaging the sovereignty of the country especially coming from a trusted member of their party who represents in the diaspora. That is why the constitutional debate has significance beyond Zimbabwe's borders.

A person standing in Durham holding a placard about constitutional democracy is exercising political expression in the United Kingdom. The British people support means they will ask their MP's to table motions in parliament. It was a message of peaceful constitutional engagement. They want to see constitutional questions debated openly and democratically. That is why the gathering's emphasis on hope is important. The youths did not present themselves as people who had abandoned Zimbabwe. They presented themselves as Zimbabweans who still believed Zimbabwe could change.

The young people also deserve recognition for the discipline and determination demonstrated in organising the Durham meeting. But youth activism cannot flourish without leadership and support. Special appreciation therefore goes to the CDF leadership in the United Kingdom for permitting, encouraging and supporting the young people to participate in this important gathering.

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Particular recognition should go to CDF Chairlady Tariro Blessing Makeyi, Fortune Munyonga and Stanford Biti, alongside other leaders and supporters who stood with the youth. Their support illustrates an important principle: the future of any democratic movement ultimately depends on its ability to encourage young people to participate rather than merely speak on their behalf. The involvement of younger Zimbabweans ensures that constitutional debate is not left exclusively to an older generation.

A special word of appreciation should also go to John Burke, who was present with the youths even though his primary purpose in Durham was connected with ZHRO business. His presence nevertheless demonstrated solidarity. Sometimes support does not require a formal speech. Sometimes simply being there matters.

For young people engaged in a difficult and emotionally demanding discussion about their homeland, seeing community leaders and established activists standing beside them can provide encouragement. There was another layer of symbolism to the gathering. It coincided with the birthday of Patson Muzuwa. Birthdays are traditionally moments of looking backwards and forwards remembering the journey already travelled while looking towards the future.

For a Zimbabwean diaspora activist, that future is inevitably connected to the country from which the journey began. The birthday therefore became more than a 60 year personal celebration. It became an occasion around which young Zimbabweans could celebrate friendship, community and their continued attachment to Zimbabwe.

There is something fitting about young Zimbabweans meeting in a city whose history reminds visitors that power, institutions and political authority change over time. They met openly unlike in Zimbabwe where you need police clearance to meet as a group like that and sometimes be dispersed by riot police. In this case they were in open and having full support of the police, fire brigade and community.

It demonstrates that young Zimbabweans abroad remain interested in the political and constitutional direction of their homeland.

It demonstrates that community support can sustain activism even far from home. It demonstrates that constitutional debate can take place peacefully across borders.

And it demonstrates that patriotism does not necessarily require physical presence in Zimbabwe. The CDF youths travelled, gathered, talked, laughed and celebrated a 60th birthday but they also carried a serious constitutional message. They want a Zimbabwe in which the Constitution belongs to the people rather than political office holders.