Uganda: West Nile Plu Leaders Endorse Muhoozi for 2031 Presidency

Leaders of the Patriotic League of Uganda (PLU) in West Nile have endorsed General Muhoozi Kainerugaba for the 2031 presidential election, with the group announcing plans to collect 20 million signatures in support of his bid.

The announcement was made by the PLU West Nile coordinator, Jackson Atima Lee Buti, who said the signature collection campaign would contribute to efforts to endorse their chairperson, General Muhoozi Kainerugaba, to contest for the presidency in 2031.

In his announcement, Buti, a former Arua Central Division Member of Parliament, said West Nile should not repeat what he described as mistakes made when President Yoweri Museveni was ascending to power.

"This time we don't want to lag behind," Buti said, arguing that people in West Nile were previously sceptical about Museveni's rise to power and that this had contributed to the widespread poverty currently experienced in the region.

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The PLU West Nile publicity secretary, Judith Bako, who is also the Assistant Resident City Commissioner for Arua City Central Division, assured the PLU leadership of overwhelming support for General Muhoozi Kainerugaba come 2031.

"I can assure you that by 2031 West Nile will give you all the support you deserve," Bako said.

She added that PLU leaders hoped to extend an olive branch to President Yoweri Museveni and invite him to join the PLU advisory board as General Muhoozi Kainerugaba takes over the leadership of the country from 2031 onwards.

Moses Obeta, a businessman and chairman of the organising committee for the official launch scheduled for September 14, 2026, called for collective support for the idea of General Muhoozi Kainerugaba becoming Uganda's next president.

"We are going to work together as one West Nile to make sure that the mobilisation is a success, and we are sacrificing with five million shillings, a modest budget from our pockets, for the official launch," he said.

Obeta also called on the people of West Nile to embrace what he described as the opportunities that would come with a Patriotic League of Uganda government.

Among the issues the group hopes a future PLU government would address are corruption, increased development in West Nile and the creation of job opportunities.

The West Nile PLU leadership has also pledged to incorporate the large number of refugees living in the region into its mobilisation efforts in support of General Muhoozi Kainerugaba's presidential bid.

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The endorsement has, however, raised questions given that Muhoozi Kainerugaba is currently a serving Uganda People's Defence Forces (UPDF) officer and holds the position of Chief of Defence Forces.

Responding to the concern, Buti said Muhoozi would not remain a serving army officer when the time comes to contest for the presidency.

"When the time comes, he will have resigned from being a serving army officer, PLU OYEE," Buti said.

The PLU leaders said their mobilisation efforts would continue across West Nile ahead of the planned 2031 presidential contest.