Uganda: Big Interview - Only 5 Percent of Uganda's Broadcasters Comply With Copyright Law

interview

Uganda's creative industry continues to lose revenue to copyright infringement, with Uganda Performing Right Society (UPRS) reporting that compliance among broadcasters stands at just 5%, despite the country having more than 300 broadcasters.

UPRS board chairman Martin Nkoyoyo has called for greater compliance with copyright laws, revealing that only about 5% of broadcasters in Uganda currently meet licensing requirements amid growing concerns over the use of creative works without payment.

Excerpts below:

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What is the current level of compliance among users of creative works in Uganda?

Compliance among users of creative works is still very low. We are talking about broadcasters, bar owners, hoteliers, salons, gyms and other businesses that use music and other creative works.

For example, Uganda has more than 300 broadcasters, but our records show compliance among broadcasters is only about 5%. That is very low.

Why is compliance so low?

There are several factors. First, we have had a weak law for a long time. The penalties under the previous law were not punitive enough, so people could infringe copyright without facing serious consequences.

The law has now been amended and gazetted. Under the new law, a person convicted of copyright infringement can face imprisonment of up to 10 years or a fine of up to Shs50 million. That is strong enough to encourage compliance.

Has the lack of copyright inspectors also affected enforcement?

Yes. Since I took office, we have not had copyright inspectors. These inspectors are supposed to come from government.

Government had explained that it was waiting for the law to be amended before putting in place the necessary guidelines and regulations. Consultations have been taking place.

Without inspectors and effective enforcement mechanisms, it becomes difficult for UPRS to enforce copyright, particularly when the penalties under the previous law were not punitive enough.

Is ignorance among creatives and users another challenge?

Absolutely. There is a lot of ignorance across the board, both among creatives and users.

Some people make statements about copyright without taking time to understand how the system works. Before we identify a problem, we need to understand its context. Otherwise, we cannot find the right solution.

UPRS also has a responsibility to sensitise both its members and users. However, sensitisation requires resources. What we collect is limited, yet we have an office to maintain, workers to pay, taxes and other statutory obligations.

What role does UPRS play in supporting artists beyond collecting royalties?

UPRS is very important to the arts industry because it can help create a system through which creatives can demonstrate the value of their works.

For example, under government programmes intended to provide financing to creatives, financial institutions need evidence that they will recover their money. One way of providing that evidence is through royalty statements.

If an artist can show that they earn a stable amount from their works every year, that can help demonstrate their ability to repay a loan.

Does UPRS receive government support?

Yes. I am grateful to the Government of Uganda. Most recently, we received a grant of Shs1 billion.

However, there are many things that need to be done, so Shs1 billion is not enough to address all our needs. We also inherited a society with arrears of almost Shs1 billion.

When collections are low, you still have rent, salaries, taxes and other statutory obligations to meet.

Some artists complain that the royalties they receive are too little. What is your response?

We have to understand how royalties are distributed. Royalties are not simply a reward for membership.

Payments depend on how an artist's music has performed. It would be wrong to say that because UPRS has 4,500 members and has a certain amount of money, that money should simply be divided equally among all members.

The system is based on usage and distribution principles.

How much can an artist receive?

Artists can receive different amounts depending on the performance of their music. Some may receive Shs5 million, others Shs3 million, while some may receive as little as Shs32,000.

The important point is that royalties are connected to the use and performance of one's work.

How is UPRS working to rebuild trust among artists?

Transparency is one of the things we are focusing on. I have consistently told members that UPRS is a collective management organisation. It belongs to the members, not to the chairman or management. I am here as a trustee of the members. Therefore, rebuilding trust is a collective responsibility.

We have also been improving management systems, reducing cash transactions and automating the licensing department. When someone pays for a licence, the system generates the licence, reducing the possibility of fake licences and leakages.

What achievements have you made since taking office?

When we came into office, UPRS did not have even a single vehicle for licensing agents or the secretariat. We have since acquired vehicles, and people can now see our licensing agents moving around Kampala.

We have also reviewed our tariff. The previous tariff review had been done in 2016. We believe the new tariff will improve collections and compliance.

We have also worked to stabilise management and make transactions more transparent.

What is UPRS's current annual budget?

We prepare an annual budget which is approved by members at the Annual General Meeting. At the moment, our budget is around Shs800 million. The challenge is that we need to collect enough money to sustain the organisation while also ensuring that money is available for distribution to members.

What is your response to artists who continue to criticise UPRS?

We will always have critics. What we are looking for is constructive criticism. We are not saying that we are angels or that everything is perfect. But we have to continue doing what we promised members we would do.

The responsibility to rebuild UPRS is not mine alone. It belongs to all members because UPRS is collectively owned by them.

There have been concerns about disagreements between UPRS and some prominent artists. How are you handling these relationships?

I have engaged some of these artists, including President Eddy Kenzo, on several occasions.

In my view, some of the disagreements are ideological differences that we need to work through. UPRS belongs to its members, so what matters is finding ways to work together and make the organisation function effectively.

How does UPRS handle complaints from artists who believe they have received inadequate royalties?

UPRS has procedures for handling complaints and disputes. We first require evidence. For example, if someone claims ownership of a song, we ask for proof of ownership.

We cannot simply pay someone because they come forward and claim to own a particular work. We have also dealt with disputes involving estates and rights holders. Where someone inherits rights, the proper documentation and agreement among the beneficiaries must be established before royalties can be transferred.

How is UPRS dealing with the shift from traditional media to digital platforms?

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Music consumption is increasingly moving online. People are now using platforms such as TikTok, YouTube and other streaming services. The new law has strengthened the mechanisms for dealing with online copyright infringement, including takedowns.

UPRS is already involved in the digital space through the collection of mechanical royalties.

How are mechanical royalties collected from digital platforms?

With the rise of digital platforms, mechanical royalties from digital services are collected through international systems. CAPASSO in South Africa collects mechanical royalties from digital service providers such as Spotify, TikTok, YouTube and Facebook on behalf of African collective management organisations.

Those royalties are then distributed to the respective organisations, including UPRS.

How does UPRS collect royalties for Ugandan artists whose music is played abroad?

We have reciprocal agreements with collective management organisations in different countries.

A reciprocal agreement means that if music from another country is consumed in Uganda, we collect royalties on behalf of the rights holders in that country. Similarly, when Ugandan music is used in those countries, their organisations collect royalties on our behalf and remit them to UPRS.

We have such arrangements with countries including South Africa, Nigeria, Tanzania, Kenya, Rwanda, Zambia, Malawi and Zimbabwe. We also have relationships covering markets outside Africa.

Which Ugandan artists are benefiting from international consumption of their music?

There are Ugandan artists whose music is being consumed in international markets. Joshua Baraka, for example, has crossed over into international audiences. Eddy Kenzo has also done significant work promoting his music internationally.