South Africa: Foot in Mouth - Politicians Talk Sh#t While South Africans Live in It

Decaying municipalities, dry taps and raw sewage are now matched by public representatives' open insolence, proving that political failure in South Africa is matched by profound contempt.

South African politics has acquired an occupational hazard more reliable than coalition collapse: the foot in the mouth. It is not enough for our public representatives to disappoint us through unfunded budgets, sewerage spills, broken promises and municipal decay. Increasingly, they add a soundtrack.

The latest instalment came from Water and Sanitation Minister Pemmy Majodina, who, during a community engagement in Kouga this week, traded a vulgar insult with a resident being removed from the venue. The resident hurled "jou ma se p#@s" at her; the minister replied in kind. For a Cabinet minister, it was a spectacular loss of restraint. For South African satire, the location was indecently generous: the confrontation followed the launch of an upgraded sewer pump station.

You could not manufacture the symbolism without being accused of overwriting. The minister responsible for water and sanitation was at a sewerage facility, verbally descending into the sewer. Yet Majodina is merely the newest member of a crowded national club. Johannesburg Mayor Dada Morero recently lost his temper during a service-delivery meeting in Tshepisong, after a resident called him a criminal. Morero denied the accusation, as he was entitled to do, before deciding mayoral dignity was overrated and...