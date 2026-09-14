Ghana: Abduction Victim Rescued At Assin Fosu

14 September 2026
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By STEPHANIE BIRIKORANG

The Central North Regional Police Command has rescued a 30-year-old man who was allegedly abducted at Assin Fosu in the Central Region.

The victim was rescued following an operation by the Police Command and is currently receiving medical attention.

Efforts are underway to identify and arrest the suspects believed to be behind the alleged abduction.

The Police said investigations were ongoing to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident, including the events leading to the victim's abduction and rescue.

Related Articles

The Command assured the public that further details would be communicated as the investigation progressed.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.