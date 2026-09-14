Ghana: Abduction Victim Rescued At Assin Fosu

The Central North Regional Police Command has rescued a 30-year-old man who was allegedly abducted at Assin Fosu in the Central Region.

The victim was rescued following an operation by the Police Command and is currently receiving medical attention.

Efforts are underway to identify and arrest the suspects believed to be behind the alleged abduction.

The Police said investigations were ongoing to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident, including the events leading to the victim's abduction and rescue.

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The Command assured the public that further details would be communicated as the investigation progressed.