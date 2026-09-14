Ghana: National Security Operatives Accused of Assaulting Mechanic, Apprentice

A 30-year-old mechanic, Bilal Mohammed, and his 23-year-old apprentice, Ibrahim Issah, have accused some National Security operatives of assaulting them during an exercise by the Okaikwei North Municipal Assembly.

The incident occurred on Thursday after the two reportedly protested against the removal and towing of vehicles parked along Nmane Street 9, near their workshop at Kwashieman, Accra.

According to the victims, about 20 operatives, wearing vests bearing the inscription "National Security," assaulted them with long metal wire cables.

Bilal sustained lacerations on his back, cuts to his forehead and head, and an injury to his right eye, which was reportedly bloodstained. Ibrahim also sustained injuries and deep lacerations to his back.

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Bilal subsequently lodged a complaint at the Hong Kong Police Station, off the George Walker Bush Highway, and was issued a medical form to seek treatment at Mab International Hospital at Nyamekye, near Lapaz.

Speaking to The Ghanaian Times on Saturday, Bilal alleged that the assailants also took his mobile phone and money.

He said the Okaikwei North Municipal Assembly had visited the workshop the previous day and collected various sums from mechanics and vehicle owners, totalling about GH¢7,000, before leaving.

"To my utter shock, the Okaikwei North Municipal Assembly, together with the National Security operatives, returned again on Thursday to tow away cars," he said.

Bilal said he and other mechanics pleaded with the team to exercise restraint, but his continued appeals allegedly angered some of the operatives, who subsequently assaulted him.

Ibrahim, on his part, alleged that the operatives handcuffed him and whipped him with the metal cables after he used his mobile phone to record the incident.

He said the men subsequently compelled him to provide his phone password and deleted videos he had recorded before releasing him.

Ibrahim told The Ghanaian Times that the assault had left him traumatised, adding that he sustained deep lacerations on his back.

When contacted, the Station Officer at the Hong Kong Police Station, Chief Inspector Bismark Selasi Doamekpor, confirmed that a complaint had been lodged and said the matter was under investigation.

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He said the medical form issued to Bilal had been endorsed by a medical doctor at Mab International Hospital.

Chief Inspector Doamekpor assured that the perpetrators would be arrested and dealt with according to law.

He added that the complainant had told the police he could identify some of the suspects and would assist investigators in bringing them to book.