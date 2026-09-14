Tanzania: Tarura - Shield Samia Stadium From El Nino Effects

Arusha — THE Tanzania Rural and Urban Roads Agency (TARURA) has cautioned contractors working on roads serving the AFCON stadia to take early measures against possible disruption and damage from El Nino rains expected from October.

The warning came after TARURA Advisory Board Chairman, Florian Kabaka, inspected the construction of roads linking various areas around the AFCON Stadium in Arusha, with the project now more than 60 per cent complete.

Kabaka said contractors should use the remaining dry season to accelerate works that do not require huge amount of water and complete them before the rains begin.

He said the precautionary measures were necessary to prevent avoidable setbacks and ensure the project remains on schedule ahead of the continental football showpiece.

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"We have visited all the projects, and generally they are progressing well. Our main aim is to see for ourselves progress of the works and insist that they move in line with the planned schedule. "We do not want to see challenges that can be avoided emerging later," Kabaka said.

He stressed the need for contractors to follow weather forecasts and put in place measures to minimise the possible impact of El Nino rains on the project.

Kabaka said priority should be given to activities that can be completed before the rains, including some earthworks and bridge construction, to reduce the risk of damage and delays.

The inspection was also aimed at assessing progress, checking compliance with contractual obligations and advising project stakeholders on measures needed to ensure the works are completed on time and to the required standards.

TARURA Chief Executive Officer, Victor Seff said the inspection covered roads connecting different parts of the AFCON stadium area, with the overall project expected to be completed by May 2027.

Seff directed the supervising consultant, M/s Afrisa Consulting Ltd, to strengthen supervision and ensure all works that can be undertaken before the rainy season are completed.

He said proper preparation was crucial to prevent the rains from damaging completed or ongoing works and subsequently affecting the project timeline.

Seff also instructed the contractor, M/s China Railway Construction Engineering Group, to conduct another assessment of its preparedness to withstand the expected El Nino rains.

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The contractor has been directed to submit a report detailing the measures it has put in place to protect the project from the anticipated rainfall, particularly from October 2026.

TARURA said the measures are intended to safeguard progress and ensure the infrastructure supporting the AFCON stadium is delivered to the required standards and within the agreed timeframe.