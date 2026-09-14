Tanzania: Businesspeople Seek Geita Mining Model Replication

Babati — BUSINESSPEOPLE and tanzanite miners in Simanjiro District have appealed to newly appointed Manyara Regional Commissioner, Mr Martine Shigela to use the experience he gained in Geita to strengthen Mirerani's tanzanite industry and expand opportunities for miners.

The stakeholders said Mr Shigela's transfer from Geita, a region renowned for gold mining, raised expectations that he will introduce approaches that promote the growth of tanzanite mining and improve its performance in local and international markets.

Chairperson of the Manyara Regional Association of Mineral Traders, Mr Mokia Ole Mrefu, said miners were optimistic that the new Regional Commissioner will build on the achievements of his predecessor, Queen Sendiga, while introducing new initiatives to support the sector.

"We believe he will bring to Manyara, particularly Simanjiro, the experience he gained in Geita, including in empowering many young people to achieve significant success. He will also build on the good work left by the former Regional Commissioner, Queen Sendiga, who has been transferred," Mr Ole Mrefu said.

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He said Mirerani's unique position as the world's only commercial source of tanzanite presents enormous economic potential that requires strong leadership and close collaboration with stakeholders to maximise its benefits.

Secretary of the Manyara Regional Miners Association (MAREMA), Mirerani Branch, Ms Rachel Njau, said miners welcomed Mr Shigela's appointment because he moved from one mining region to another.

"We have confidence in him because of his experience and understanding of miners' challenges," Ms Njau said.

She said miners expect the Regional Commissioner to give greater attention to small-scale miners, saying he had demonstrated commitment to supporting the sector during his tenure in Geita.

Development stakeholder Taiko Kulunju also expressed confidence in Mr Shigela's leadership, saying his experience in government and the ruling party would help him coordinate development initiatives across the region.

Mr Kulunju said effective leadership is important in ensuring mining continues to contribute to economic growth alongside agriculture and livestock, which remain key sectors in Manyara.

Echoing similar sentiments, Peanut Farmer, Ms Kuruthumu Ally of Matufa Village in Babati District said Mr Shigela's experience in working with mining, agriculture and livestock stakeholders in Geita gave residents confidence that he would understand the needs of different groups.

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She said Manyara residents expected the new regional commissioner to strengthen partnerships with stakeholders and accelerate development across the region while supporting the continued growth of Mirerani's tanzanite industry.