Tanzania: TBL, Vodacom Partner to Empower 26,000 Retailers

Dar es Salaam — TANZANIA Breweries Limited (TBL) and Vodacom Tanzania have partnered to equip more than 26,000 retailers nationwide with business, financial and digital skills, in a move aimed at improving their efficiency, profitability and resilience.

The two companies have signed a two-year Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to implement the Retailer Development Programme (RDP), a capacity-building initiative designed to help entrepreneurs strengthen their businesses and adapt to a rapidly changing digital economy.

Operating under the slogan 'Growing Innovatively Together' (GRIT), the programme combines TBL's extensive retailer network with Vodacom's expertise in connectivity, digital services and mobile financial solutions.

Speaking during the signing ceremony over the weekend, TBL Director of Legal and Corporate Affairs, Ms Neema Temba said the partnership would help retailers build the skills needed to expand their businesses and take advantage of emerging opportunities.

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"At TBL, our retailers are a critical part of our business ecosystem and an important driver of economic growth in our communities. Through this partnership with Vodacom, we are investing in skills development, digital adoption and business sustainability, ensuring that retailers are better equipped to grow their enterprises and seize new opportunities," she said.

The programme will provide training in business management, financial and cash-flow management, stock control, sales and marketing, customer service, entrepreneurship, responsible retailing and digital literacy.

Retailers will also be introduced to digital and financial solutions intended to improve business efficiency, profitability and customer engagement.

Vodacom Business Director, Mr Nguvu Kamando, said the partnership demonstrated the role of technology in helping small businesses improve productivity and access financial services.

"Small businesses are the backbone of the economy and by combining TBL's strong retailer network with Vodacom's digital capabilities and business solutions, we are providing retailers with practical tools, knowledge and technologies that can help them manage their businesses more efficiently, improve productivity and unlock new opportunities for sustainable growth," he said.

Among the solutions to be introduced are SME Bomba, M-Wekeza, Lipa kwa M-Pesa and M-Koba, which are designed to support financial inclusion, business efficiency and digital transformation.

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The programme will use a hybrid training model combining physical sessions with digital platforms, while the two companies will jointly monitor and evaluate its implementation to measure its impact.

The first retailer development session is scheduled for September 16 in Mwanza, bringing together retailers from the region for practical training in business, financial and digital skills.

The partnership is expected to strengthen retailers' capacity while supporting entrepreneurship, digital inclusion and broader participation in Tanzania's growing digital economy.

The initiative is also expected to help retailers formalise and strengthen day-to-day operations, particularly in areas such as cash management, inventory planning and customer engagement.

Improved business practices could enable retailers to make better investment decisions and build more sustainable enterprises.