East Africa: TBs Emerges Second in EAC Trade Fair

Mwanza — TANZANIA Bureau of Standards (TBS) emerged second in the Regulatory Institutions category at the 21st East African Trade Fair (MEATF) in Mwanza, highlighting the growing importance of product standards as Tanzania seeks to expand its presence in regional and international markets.

The recognition comes as the government pushes to shift Tanzania from being primarily a market for imported goods to a production and distribution hub for East Africa and beyond.

TBS Eastern Lake Zone Manager, Ms Happy Brown said recently the award reflected the agency's efforts to improve awareness of standards, quality and product safety among manufacturers, traders and consumers.

"The award demonstrates TBS' commitment to ensuring that education on standards reaches the public and business stakeholders, enabling them to produce and sell quality and safe products that meet the required standards," Ms Brown said.

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TBS used the exhibition to provide entrepreneurs and traders with information on standards required for their businesses, as well as access to its services, including the purchase of standards through the TBS Standards Library.

The agency also advised manufacturers and traders on standards requirements and conformity assessment procedures, which are critical for businesses seeking to compete in regional markets.

The focus on standards comes as Tanzania seeks to strengthen its position within the East African market, where compliance with product and safety requirements can influence market access and the competitiveness of locally manufactured goods.

Speaking during the official opening of the exhibition, Deputy Minister for Industry and Trade, Dennis Londo, said the government wanted Tanzania to move beyond its role as a consumer market and become a regional production and distribution centre.

"We want Tanzania not to be merely a market for products; we want it to become a hub for the production and distribution of products in East Africa and Africa as a whole," Mr Londo said.

He said trade fairs such as MEATF provide a platform for manufacturers, traders and investors to connect, promote locally produced goods and explore opportunities in domestic, regional and international markets.

The exhibition, held under the theme 'Safety and Peace as Catalysts for Trade and Investment in Tanzania,' ran from August 28 to September 6, 2026, at Furahisha Grounds in Mwanza.