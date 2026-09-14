Tanzania: Centre Transforms Over 400 Children's Lives

Moshi — MORE than 400 children living in difficult circumstances have gained access to education, healthcare and other essential services through the TAG Kilimanjaro Revival Temple Child and Youth Development Centre during its 20 years of operation in Moshi.

The milestone comes as the centre expands support for academically outstanding students completing Form Six, giving them opportunities to pursue university education within East Africa through a programme introduced by Compassion International.

Speaking during the centre's 20th anniversary celebrations, held alongside the second anniversary of TAG Revival Fire Church, Compassion International Facilitator Audats Kisato praised the centre's management for sustaining programmes that have transformed the lives of vulnerable children.

Mr Kisato said the new higher education initiative aims to increase beneficiaries' chances of becoming selfreliant by helping outstanding students continue with university studies.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"We have introduced a programme that supports academically outstanding children, especially those completing Form Six, to pursue higher education at universities within East Africa," he said.

Senior Pastor of Kilimanjaro Revival Temple Church, Ron Swai, said the church will continue to work with Compassion International to ensure children and vulnerable families receive support while contributing to efforts to reduce poverty in the community.

He said investing in children's education and wellbeing remains one of the most effective ways of creating lasting change in society.

TAG Revival Fire Church Senior Pastor and the centre's manager, Msafiri Mzinga, said the programme has continued to support children despite facing a number of challenges over the past two decades.

He said the centre has enabled children to remain in school, access medical services and receive other essential support that many families would otherwise struggle to provide.

"The centre faces challenges, including a shortage of window panes in the children's rooms, inadequate chairs and infrastructure, as well as the poor economic conditions of some parents and guardians," Mr Mzinga said.

Some beneficiaries said the programme changed their lives by enabling them to progress from pre-primary education to university, while others said the support they received helped them access healthcare and secure employment.