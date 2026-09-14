Tanzania: Dirty Water Irks Igunga Residents

Tabora — RESIDENTS of Igunga District in Tabora Region have accused the Igunga Water Supply and Sanitation Authority (IGUWASA) of supplying dirty water that they claim is not properly treated, raising concerns over public health and frequent water shortages.

The residents say the problem has persisted despite government investment in improving water infrastructure in the district. Responding to the complaints, IGUWASA Distribution Manager, Mr Bakari Mkuu confirmed that the authority received reports of dirty water reaching some customers, saying the matter would be investigated to establish the cause and ensure appropriate action is taken.

Speaking separately, Igunga residents Rehema Leonard, Julius Juma, Clement Kiverege and Lucia George said water supplied from Igogo Dam often reaches their homes looking dirty, prompting fears that it is not being adequately treated before distribution.

They claimed some residents developed stomachrelated illnesses, although no medical evidence has been adduced to establish a direct link between the illnesses and the water supplied.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The residents said they were surprised that such problems persisted despite government efforts to improve the district's water infrastructure.

"They also decried frequent water rationing, saying supplies were often disrupted despite sufficient water levels at Igogo Dam."

According to the residents, water shortages has often been forcing families to dig shallow pits along riverbeds to obtain water, while others buy six 20-litre containers for 3,000/-, increasing the cost of meeting basic household needs.

They further accused the authority for failing to notify customers whenever water supplied through the Lake Victoria system was interrupted.

The residents urged IGUWASA Manager Alexander Ntonde and his team to improve service delivery, warning that they will take their complaints to the Minister for Water, Jumaa Aweso, if the situation does not improve.

On disruptions affecting water supplied through the Lake Victoria system, Mr Mkuu said the problem was linked to infrastructure challenges, although he did not provide further details about the nature of the fault.

The complaints come as residents continue calling for a reliable supply of clean and safe water, saying improved infrastructure should be matched by consistent service delivery and timely communication whenever interruptions occur.