Tanzania: Buchosa, Sengerema Activate Flood Response Plans

Mwanza — BUCHOSA and Sengerema District councils have activated disaster preparedness plans following Tanzania Meteorological Authority (TMA) forecasts of heavy rains, with residents urged to take precautions against possible flooding and other weather-related hazards.

The move follows TMA's weather outlook and government monitoring of vulnerable areas to ensure communities and institutions are prepared before the expected rains intensify.

Speaking yesterday during a Buchosa District Disaster Committee meeting, Acting District Executive Director, Mr Alto Mbikiye directed department heads and ward executive officers to implement disaster response plans without delay.

"Early preparation is essential in reducing the potential impacts of heavy rains, floods and other challenges that may arise," Mr Mbikiye said.

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He said leaders at all levels should ensure important information reaches residents on time, particularly those living in areas vulnerable to flooding and other weather-related risks.

Mr Mbikiye instructed government departments, ward executives and technical experts to work closely in implementing the preparedness plan, saying coordinated action would strengthen the district's ability to respond effectively.

"Each unit should carry out its responsibilities carefully and ensure that important information reaches citizens on time, especially those living in areas that may be affected by floods," he said.

He added that cooperation between government leaders, experts, ward executives and communities would be critical in ensuring preventive measures are implemented before disasters occur.

During the meeting, Buchosa District Disaster Manager, Mr Deogratias Lihengelimo presented a joint preparedness plan outlining the responsibilities of different departments and stakeholders in responding to possible disasters linked to the anticipated rains.

Mr Lihengelimo said the plan would help the council identify potential risks early and put in place strategies to minimise their impact.

"Close monitoring of weather conditions and the environment will enable authorities to take timely and appropriate action whenever flood indicators or other risks are identified," he said.

Sengerema District Executive Director, Mr Binuru Shekidele directed heads of functional units to strengthen coordination in preparing for the possible effects of the heavy rains.

Mr Shekidele said every department should understand its responsibilities under the disaster management plan to avoid delayed action once emergencies occur.

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"Close cooperation among leaders and executives is important in ensuring that available information, resources and capacities are used effectively when dealing with potential challenges," he said.

Sengerema District Disaster Coordinator, Mr Sadala Mmoti called for greater involvement of private sector stakeholders in disaster preparedness, saying businesses have an important role in strengthening emergency response efforts.

He said effective management of heavy rains and floods requires broad cooperation between government institutions, the private sector and local communities to protect lives, property and livelihoods.