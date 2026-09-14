Tanzania: Taekwondo Federation Calls for Increased Investment

Dar es Salaam — THE Tanzania Taekwondo Federation has called for an increased investment from the government, diplomatic missions and other stakeholders to develop the sport, saying it has the potential to nurture talent, create employment opportunities and win medals for the country at international competitions.

The federation's President, Abdallah Ally made the call during the seventh Korean Ambassador Cup Taekwondo Championships held at Nkrumah Hall at the University of Dar es Salaam, saying Taekwondo is an Olympic sport that deserves greater attention and investment.

Ally said the championships, organised in collaboration with the Korean Embassy in Tanzania, are among the major competitions staged by the federation annually, attracting more than 100 participants from Mainland Tanzania, Zanzibar and neighbouring countries.

He said the event brought participants of different age groups, from children to senior athletes, both men and women, providing an important platform for young athletes to showcase their talent and gain competitive experience.

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"Taekwondo, apart from building physical strength and promoting good health, also contributes to psychological development. It builds discipline, concentration and self-control," he said.

Ally also appealed to stakeholders to support the federation with specialised equipment required for the sport, saying such equipment was essential for athletes' safety and for conducting competitions in line with international standards.

He said the federation also needed stronger cooperation with Korea through organisations such as KOICA, including opportunities for Korean experts to come to Tanzania and train local coaches and athletes, while Tanzanian youngsters could travel abroad to gain exposure and learn from athletes in other countries.

For his part, National Sports Council (NSC) Sports Officer, Petro Gallus, said the government supported efforts to develop Taekwondo and was committed to ensuring that competitions were conducted in a safe environment and in accordance with the rules and regulations of the sport.

Gallus said cooperation between Tanzania and Korea through Taekwondo was helping to promote the sport and develop local talent, particularly as the discipline was yet to reach the same level of popularity as some other sports in the country.

"When we see the Korean Embassy organising these championships in collaboration with the Tanzania Taekwondo Federation, first and foremost, we get an opportunity to develop Tanzanian talent.

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Every Tanzanian who gets an opportunity to participate in sports should be given the chance," he said.

He called on other diplomatic missions in Tanzania to emulate the Korean Embassy by organising competitions related to sports associated with their respective countries, saying such initiatives would promote talent, cultural exchange and stronger relations between Tanzania and other nations.

Second Secretary and Consul at the Embassy of the Republic of Korea in Tanzania, Seonggyeong Kim, said Taekwondo was an important part of Korean culture, where many people begin learning the sport from a young age.

Kim said Taekwondo develops both the body and mind while teaching perseverance, discipline and self-control, values he described as important in shaping a responsible generation.

"In Korea, many people start learning Taekwondo when they are young. Taekwondo builds the body and mind and teaches people perseverance, discipline and selfcontrol," he said.

Although Tanzania and Korea are geographically far apart, Kim said, Taekwondo had become an important bridge connecting the two countries and strengthening people-to-people relations.