Tanzania: Tanesco Uncovers Power Theft At Kahama Mine

Kahama — THE Tanzania Electric Supply Company (TANESCO) has uncovered an illegal electricity network supplying 11 miners at Mwime Mine in Kahama Municipality, Shinyanga Region, exposing revenue losses through power theft and unauthorised resale of electricity.

The illegal connections were uncovered during a special inspection led by TANESCO Infrastructure Security Officer, Engineer Frank Njavike.

He said inspectors found a bypassed electricity meter that had been altered to supply power to other miners while recording no electricity consumption.

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"The meter was reading zero. The wires bringing in electricity had been connected directly and quickly covered with tape, so if you simply looked at it from outside, you could not notice," he said.

Eng Njavike said the suspect was not only stealing electricity but also selling it to other miners, depriving the government of revenue that would have been collected through individual legal connections.

He said those receiving electricity through the illegal network were also liable for using the service outside established procedures.

Eng Njavike further said the utility had begun procedures to recover the value of the stolen electricity, while suspects linked to serious offences would be handed over to the relevant authorities.

"We urge our customers to use electricity properly, buy and pay for service lines through TANESCO and avoid stealing electricity or constructing service lines that are not recognised by TANESCO," he said.

The chairman of Mwime Mine's Board of Directors, Mr James Sita, condemned the illegal connections and called for legal action against those found tampering with electricity infrastructure.

One of the mine workers, Mr Mabula Jisena, said some workers paid individuals operating the illegal network to access electricity.

"When we want to operate the winch, we have to pay for electricity. Sometimes we pay those who connected the electricity around 70,000/-," he said.

Mr Jisena said workers also bought LUKU units from a nearby booth whenever their electricity credit ran out.

"When the LUKU runs out, there is a place in that booth where we go to buy LUKU. The people who connect electricity to different parts of the mine are here and they move around this area," he said.

Eng Njavike urged customers using unauthorised connections to apply for legal electricity services through the utilitys *152*00# platform, after which TANESCO conducts a site survey and provides the cost of connection.

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"Following proper procedures enable customers to access legal and reliable electricity services," he said.