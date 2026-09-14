Tanzania: Manqoba - We Dominated but Missed Many Chances

Dar es Salaam — YOUNG Africans Head Coach Manqoba Mngqithi has admitted that his side's failure to convert numerous scoring opportunities made their CAF Champions League second-leg clash against Gaborone United unnecessarily difficult.

Manqoba made the remarks after Yanga secured a slim 2-1 victory over the Botswana outfit at Azam Complex Stadium in Dar es Salaam on Saturday, to advance to the next round with a 3-2 aggregate triumph.

Peter Shalulile opened the scoring for Yanga in the seventh minute before Cheikh Toure doubled the lead in the 83rd minute.

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Gaborone United pulled one back through Lebogone Ditsele three minutes later, but the hosts held on to seal qualification.

Yanga will now face Madagascarbased CFFA in the next round of the continental competition.

Manqoba said Yanga could have put the tie beyond doubt much earlier had the players been more clinical infront of the goal.

"I believe this game was very easy for us if we could have finished our chances. We could have scored more than seven goals," Manqoba said.

The South African tactician admitted that he was disappointed by a number of clear chances wasted, arguing that the misses allowed Gaborone United to remain in the contest and gain confidence as the match progressed.

"We created so many easy chances to finish off the game. I am very unhappy that we did not convert the chances we created, but in the second round, I was happy with how the players got the team moving," he said.

Manqoba also explained that one of his substitutions was forced after a player complained of a groin problem.

He praised his players for hard work but acknowledged that their poor finishing had made the encounter more difficult than necessary. He added that some players appeared to relax after Yanga scored the second goal.