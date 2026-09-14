Somalia: OIC Reaffirms Support for Somalia's Sovereignty and Territorial Integrity

14 September 2026
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu — Somalia's Foreign Minister Abdisalam Ali held a phone call with the secretary-general of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, Ismail Ould Cheikh Ahmed, the foreign ministry said.

Ali congratulated Ould Cheikh Ahmed on taking up his new post, with the two officials discussing ways to strengthen cooperation between Somalia and the 57-member Islamic bloc.

The OIC secretary-general also reaffirmed the organisation's support for Somalia's sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity, according to the ministry.

The call comes as Somalia continues to seek stronger regional and international backing for its sovereignty and territorial integrity, while expanding diplomatic engagement with international and regional organisations.

Both sides underscored the importance of continued cooperation and coordination between Somalia and the OIC on issues of mutual interest, the ministry said.

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