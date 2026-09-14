Angola: CAF Cup - Kabuscorp Reaches Final Qualifying Round

Luanda — Kabuscorp do Palanca secured qualification on Sunday (13) for the 2nd and final knockout round leading to the African Football Confederation (CAF) Cup group stage, by defeating Namibia's UNAM FC 3-1.

The match was played on the 11 de Novembro Stadium, and Kabuscorp do Palanca goals were scored in the second half by Cuca (1) and Jó Paciência (2).

In the first-leg match, the Angolan team won 2-0, securing qualification with a 5-1 aggregate score.

In the final qualifying round, Kabuscorp do Palanca faces Association Sportive Maniema from the Democratic Republic of Congo.

WR/CF/jmc