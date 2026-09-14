Angola: Parliament Speaker Highlights Xiongan's Inspiring Model

Luanda — The Speaker of the National Assembly, Adão de Almeida, highlighted on Saturday (12) in Xiongan (China) the potential of the new administrative area as an inspiring model for Angola, particularly in the field of building integrated communities geared toward present and future challenges.

Speaking at a working meeting with the Xiongan New Area administration, Adão de Almeida congratulated the Chinese authorities for the work developed and considered the visit an "enjoyable, enriching, and inspiring" experience.

The parliamentary leader highlighted the design of a completely integrated community that seeks to safeguard the key aspects for the birth and harmonious development of a community, ensuring prosperity for those who live and work there.

The Speaker of the National Assembly also expressed satisfaction with Xiongan administration's willingness to find cooperation mechanisms with Angola, including the possibility of establishing relations with an Angolan city with similar characteristics.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

According to Adão de Almeida, this cooperation could allow the sharing of experiences and contribute so that the benefits of development achieved in Xiongan can also reach the Angolan people.

The Angolan parliamentary leader considered that the experience gained during the visit will allow the delegation to return to Angola with a more inspired vision of the potential for cooperation between the two countries.

On the occasion, he also highlighted the level of relations between Angola and China, which, he stated, have reached the level of a global strategic partnership, spanning different domains of life in both countries.

In this context, he noted that Presidents João Lourenço and Xi Jinping have maintained regular contact, a fact that, in his view, demonstrates the commitment of both leaderships to strengthening bilateral relations.

Adão de Almeida also highlighted meetings held with the Chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference and with the leader of the National People's Congress, which made it possible to address the state of cooperation between the two Parliaments and prospects for its deepening.

The meetings, he added, could help elevate parliamentary cooperation between Angola and China to a stage of strategic cooperation, through a formal legal and institutional tool.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Angola Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"We have taken a step forward in the framework of strengthening relations between our two countries," he stressed.

Meanwhile, the Speaker of the National Assembly acknowledged the challenges Angola faces in the process of building a society of progress and prosperity, defending the strengthening of cooperation with China as one of the ways to find solutions and share experiences.

Adão de Almeida thanked, in the end, the hospitality and reception provided to the Angolan delegation and congratulated the administration of the Xiongan New Area on the results achieved. ANM/SC/CF/jmc