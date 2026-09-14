Angola: Ministry of Transport Gathers Input for the 2027 General State Budget

Luanda — The Ministry of Transport consulted with operators, associations, and other sector partners in Luanda, on Monday, to gather input for the 2027 General State Budget (OGE) Draft.

The public consultation session aimed to identify key challenges in the sector and strengthen cooperation between the State and public and private stakeholders, according to a statement sent by the ministry to ANGOP on Tuesday.

During the meeting, the institution's Secretary-General, Marinela Van-Dúnem, highlighted the participatory nature of the process, reaffirming the commitment to drafting a budget aligned with national priorities. "Partner contributions are essential to ensure our proposal reflects the sector's real needs in a balanced way," the official emphasized.

While presenting the sector's portfolio, the National Director for Concession Economics, Eugénio de Lima Fernandes, listed priority projects--both ongoing and in the pipeline--including railway expansion, light rail, the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) system, logistics hubs, public transport fleets, coastal shipping, and airport and port infrastructure.

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He noted that most of these projects already have signed contracts, approvals from the Court of Auditors, and secured financing lines, with their execution depending on the country's budgetary availability.

He further clarified that the budget proposal remains dynamic, allowing for the inclusion of new projects as they complete the necessary authorization stages. OPF/CS/TED/jmc