Nigeria: Obi's Credentials - LP Disowns Arabambi, Says He Was Suspended

ABUJA — The Labour Party, LP, has distanced itself from Abayomi Arabambi, who instituted a suit against the West African Examinations Council, WAEC, the National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, and the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, UNN, over the academic records of former Anambra State Governor and 2023 presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

The party said Arabambi ceased to be a member following his suspension by its National Executive Council, NEC, and subsequent ratification of the decision by the National Convention.

The National Publicity Secretary of the party, Ken Asogwa, stated this in a statement issued in Abuja on Monday.

Asogwa said the party initially ignored reports of the suit when they circulated on social media but decided to respond after mainstream newspapers published stories describing Arabambi as an LP chieftain.

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He said the party would not comment on the substance of the case, adding that Obi was also no longer a member of the Labour Party.

According to Asogwa, the party's NEC, on March 18, 2026, suspended 25 members over various infractions bordering on alleged anti-party activities.

He said Arabambi was among those suspended.

"That suspension, which was made public and widely reported by several mainstream media organisations across the country, included the said Abayomi Arabambi and a few other former members.

"The suspension was subsequently ratified by the National Convention of the Party, the highest decision-making organ of the Labour Party, on 28th April 2026. Following the said ratification, the affected members ceased to be members of the Party," he said.

Asogwa said no organ of the party had subsequently met to revisit or reverse the decision.

He said: "It is therefore against this background that the Labour Party wishes to inform the general public, and particularly the media, that Abayomi Arabambi is not a member of the Labour Party and could not have instituted any action in court as a member of the Party, having long severed ties with the Labour Party."

The party spokesman further said that if Arabambi presented himself as a chieftain or representative of the Labour Party, such a claim was unauthorised and amounted to impersonation.

"The matter is currently being reviewed by the Party's lawyers for the purpose of determining the appropriate legal and other steps that may be taken, including a possible petition to the relevant law enforcement authorities," he said.

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Asogwa, however, clarified that the statement was intended only to establish Arabambi's status in relation to the party and had no bearing on the validity or otherwise of the claims contained in his suit against Obi before the court.