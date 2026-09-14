Namibia: Government Exploring Compulsory National Service

The government is exploring the possibility of introducing compulsory national service for young Namibians, particularly those leaving school, a proposal that South Africa has also considered

Education, innovation, youth, sport, arts and culture minister Sanet Steenkamp said this on Monday during the inauguration of the new National Youth Service (NYS) board at the NYS headquarters in Windhoek.

She said the proposal was receiving increasing national attention, but cautioned that any move towards compulsory national service would require consultation, as well as policy and legislative processes.

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"There is a growing conversation around the possibility of compulsory national service, particularly for young people leaving school," Steenkamp said.

"The government is currently exploring the possibilities and implications of such a policy direction."

She said the issue should be approached "thoughtfully and responsibly", given the potential scale and implications of such a programme.

Steenkamp said the NYS faces growing demand for its programmes, with about 18 000 young people having applied for the 17th recruit intake in 2026.

She said the high number of applications demonstrates the continued relevance of the service, but also places pressure on the institution to examine how its infrastructure, capacity and resources could be used more effectively.

The minister said sustainable funding models would be necessary if the government was to expand opportunities through national service.

Steenkamp called on the newly appointed NYS board to strengthen governance, financial management and oversight of the service's assets and enterprises.

She said the board should ensure that the NYS remains focused on its statutory mandate of providing young Namibians with opportunities for education, training and employment while promoting national development and patriotism.

"A strong board is not one that simply approves papers placed before it. It is a board that asks the right questions," she said.

Steenkamp said the board should particularly focus on inclusion, innovation and impact, including ensuring that young people from different regions and socioeconomic backgrounds have equitable access to NYS opportunities.

She said the success of the service should not only be measured by the number of young people recruited and trained, but also by how many go on to further education, secure employment or establish sustainable livelihoods.

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The new board was urged to develop a three-year strategic vision for the NYS and establish clear measures to track its progress.

Steenkamp said the board should challenge management where necessary, protect public resources and ensure that the service delivers measurable results for young Namibians.