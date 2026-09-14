Nairobi — Deputy Inspector General of Police Douglas Masengeli has warned Kenyans against allowing political differences to fuel revenge, hatred and violence ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Speaking at a national stakeholders conference on peaceful elections, Masengeli urged Kenyans to reject calls for retaliation and instead focus on building a peaceful country.

"Elections are defining moment in any democracy. Our collaborative duty is to ensure that the process is peaceful, secure, and the rights and freedoms of all Kenyans is safeguarded. Today, our country faces increasingly dynamic and complex peace and cohesion landscape," he said.

Masengeli said Kenya's political environment was facing growing threats from political polarisation, identity-based mobilisation, hate speech, misinformation, disinformation and goonism.

"If not addressed early and collectively have the potential to undermine the public trust, weaken social cohesion and threaten peaceful exercise to demonstrate their rights. The purpose of this conference therefore is to provide an opportunity for all the stakeholders to reflect on honesty, discuss openly and agree on a collective strategy for safeguarding peace before, during and after election," DIG Masengeli stressed