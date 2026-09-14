Nigeria: How Attacks On NDC, PDP in Enugu May Affect Tinubu in 2027 - Chieftain

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported that hoodlums attacked and disrupted meetings of the Nigeria Democratic Congress and later PDP which were separately held on Saturday, 12 September in Ndiuno-Obuoffia and Agbani Communities within Nkanu West Local Government Area of the state.

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Basil Ani, has warned that recent attacks on opposition political parties in Enugu State could affect President Bola Tinubu's popularity in the state ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Mr Ani disclosed this in a statement forwarded to PREMIUM TIMES on Sunday night.

This newspaper earlier reported that hoodlums attacked and disrupted meetings of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) and later PDP which were separately held on Saturday, 12 September in Ndiuno-Obuoffia and Agbani Communities within Nkanu West Local Government Area of the state.

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The police in Enugu State, on Sunday, ordered an investigation into the incidents.

Possible protest votes against Tinubu?

Reacting to the incidents, Mr Ani argued that growing anger over the alleged attacks on PDP and NDC members as well as their supporters was increasingly being transferred to the federal government and, by extension, Mr Tinubu.

He contended that the situation could trigger a protest vote against Mr Tinubu if the federal government was perceived as failing to intervene in the alleged political violence.

The chieftain claimed that many community leaders and residents were beginning to question the federal government's response to the attacks on opposition politicians.

He said apart from the Saturday's attacks, a similar incident happened during PDP meetings in August at Akpugo and Obe - all within the same Nkanu West Local Government Area of the state.

"The allegations are grave and raise a much larger question: Can citizens freely participate in political activities in Enugu State without fear of violence or intimidation?" he said.

Mr Ani urged security and law-enforcement agencies to investigate the incidents and prosecute anyone found culpable, irrespective of political affiliation.

The PDP chieftain said the federal government should not view the situation through the narrow prism of the rivalry between the PDP and the All Progressives Congress (APC), but as an issue concerning democratic stability.

"If PDP members are attacked, investigate it. If APC members are attacked, investigate it. If supporters of any other political party are attacked, investigate it," he said.

He further stressed that traditional rulers and religious leaders could influence the "political calculations" of their communities if they became convinced that the federal government was indifferent to the alleged victimisation of their people.

Mr Ani claimed there were indications that some traditional rulers and religious leaders who had previously supported Mr Tinubu's re-election while backing their preferred candidates for state offices, were now reconsidering their position.

According to him, some of the unnamed traditional rulers had reportedly told their subjects that if the president allowed the situation to continue unchecked, voters should consider expressing their displeasure at the ballot box in 2027.

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The chieftain claimed that the emergence of Uche Nnaji as an opposition figure and PDP governorship candidate in the state had further intensified the political contest in the state.

"The president does not need to take sides in the Enugu political contest. He needs to take the side of democracy," he said.

He warned that unresolved allegations, political violence and perceived official indifference could become major issues before the electorate in the 2027 elections.

Mr Ani contended that the alleged "growing anger" against the state government could become a political liability for Mr Tinubu if the federal government was perceived as protecting, tolerating or ignoring the circumstances fuelling the resentment.

"The warning signs are already visible. The question is whether Abuja is paying attention," he argued.