Nigeria: 15 Houses At Risk of Collapse As Flood Ravages Lafia Neighbourhood

Most of the affected houses are gradually caving in as floodwater washes away the soil around their foundations.

At least 15 houses in the Agwan Nungu neighbourhood of Lafia, the Nasarawa State capital, are at risk of collapse following severe flooding.

Some families have already moved out of their homes as the situation worsens.

Most of the affected houses are gradually caving in as floodwater washes away the soil around their foundations.

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A visit to the area by PREMIUM TIMES showed that the foundations of some buildings had become exposed, leaving parts of the structures hanging precariously above the eroded ground.

The flood has also washed away sections of the neighbourhood, creating deep gullies estimated to be about five metres deep--large enough to swallow an entire building.

A resident told PREMIUM TIMES that Governor Abdullahi Sule had visited the area twice to assess the situation, but that no concrete action had been taken to address the problem.

Ali Jeje, another resident whose house is affected, said many families lost their belongings during heavy rains.

Mr Jeje appealed to the state government to carry out urgent repairs to prevent a possible tragedy.

"The flood most times enters our houses and washes away our belongings. It is now threatening over 15 houses. If steps are not taken, we fear that there could be a tragedy," he said.