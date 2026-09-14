Nigeria: AFRIMMA Honours Tompolo, DJ Tunez, Real Warri Pikin, Others

14 September 2026
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Friday Omosola

The organisers say they recognised the Tantita Security Services Nigeria Limited chairman's contribution to protecting Nigeria's critical national assets.

Nigerians received honours at the African Muzik Magazine Awards (AFRIMMA) ceremony on Saturday for their contributions to the entertainment industry and for protecting the country's critical national assets.

The ceremony was held at Annette Strauss Square, within the AT&T Performing Arts Centre in Dallas, Texas, where businessman and Niger Delta leader, Government "Tompolo" Ekpemupolo, received the prestigious "Guardian of the Nation" Award.

In a statement made available to PREMIUM TIMES on Sunday, AFRIMMA organisers said the award recognised the Tantita Security Services Nigeria Limited chairman's contribution to protecting Nigeria's critical national assets.

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The organisers also commended Tompolo for his efforts to combat crude oil theft and pipeline vandalism, as well as his contribution to promoting peace, security and sustainable development in the Niger Delta.

Influence

AFRIMMA also recognised Tompolo's efforts to protect critical national infrastructure and his role in supporting peace, empowering communities, creating jobs and driving development across the Niger Delta.

The organisation said Tompolo, through Tantita Security Services Nigeria Limited, had contributed significantly to the fight against crude oil theft and other threats to Nigeria's oil and gas infrastructure.

It said his work went beyond security, noting that he had also supported initiatives aimed at promoting peace, engaging communities and creating opportunities for people in the Niger Delta.

AFRIMMA said the "Guardian of the Nation Award" recognised individuals whose contributions reflected a strong commitment to protecting Nigeria's interests and supporting the country's development.

The presentation of the award in Dallas, United States, also brought international attention to Tompolo's work and highlighted the importance of protecting Nigeria's critical assets while promoting peace and development in the Niger Delta.

Winners

Meanwhile, Nigerian comedian Anita "Real Warri Pikin" Asuoha won the Best Stand-Up Comedian award. In contrast, Nigerian-American disc jockey and record producer Michael "DJ Tunez" Adeyinka won the Best African DJ category.

Both entertainers attended the ceremony and announced their victories on their respective Instagram pages on Sunday.

Real Warri Pikin defeated fellow Nigerians Basketmouth, Bovi and Godfrey, as well as Kenya's Eric Omondi, South Africa's Trevor Noah, Uganda's Patrick 'Salvado' Idringi and Kenya's Ty Ngachira to win the award.

Celebrating the feat, she wrote on Instagram, "We won #afrimma Best Stand-up Comedian 2026."

DJ Tunez emerged ahead of DJ Spinall, Uncle Waffles, DJ Dollar, DJ Obi, DJ Sly King, DJ Commissioner Wysei, DJ Nelasta, Major League DJs, DJ Kaywise, DJ Dope Caesar and DJ Moh.

Nigerian artistes, including Kcee, Timaya, Phyno, Victony, Ruger and BNXN, also attended and performed at the ceremony.

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