Nigerian Husbands Become Wives' Makeup Models in Viral Transformations

Nigerian men are becoming makeup models for their wives and partners as a beauty trend gains attention on TikTok and Instagram.

Some Nigerian men are taking on an unusual role in their relationships by becoming makeup models for their wives and partners.

The trend, which is gaining attention on TikTok and Instagram, features women applying makeup to their husbands or partners while documenting the transformations for their followers.

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In the videos, the men sit through the makeup sessions as their partners work on their faces, with some transformations featuring full-glam makeup.

The process usually begins with the men appearing without makeup before their partners apply foundation, shape their eyebrows, add eyelashes and complete the look.

The finished transformations are then revealed on camera, with some of the men reacting to their new appearances.

Before and after the makeup transformation

The trend has also provided makeup artists with an opportunity to showcase their skills while creating content with their partners.

Unlike the usual makeup tutorials and transformation videos, which often feature women as models, the trend puts men in the makeup chair.

For some couples, the videos have also become a playful way to involve their partners in their content and give followers a glimpse into their relationships.

The growing interest in the trend reflects the changing nature of beauty content on social media, where creators increasingly combine makeup, relationships and entertainment to engage their audiences.

With more Nigerian women bringing their husbands and partners into their beauty content, the makeup chair has become an unexpected place for couples to create content together.