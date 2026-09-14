Kenya: High Court Restrains Standard Group Over Charlene Ruto Police Uniform Tender Reports

Nairobi — The High Court has issued interim orders restraining the Standard Group from repeating, republishing, reposting, distributing or otherwise disseminating allegations linking President William Ruto's daughter, Charlene Ruto, to the procurement of uniforms for the Kenya Police Service.

The orders follow a case filed by Ms Ruto challenging a publication by The Standard on August 30, 2026, which carried a front-page feature headlined "THE TRAIL..." and a page six story titled "Police uniform tender trail links Alusala teacher and First Family."

Ruto, through her lawyers, told the court that the publications expressly or by implication associated her with an alleged Sh2.8 billion Kenya Police Service uniform tender.

She argued that the reports created the impression that she had participated in, supplied under or benefited from the procurement.

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According to court documents, the National Police Service subsequently clarified that Nalitex Limited did not participate in the procurement process, was not awarded the contract, was not a subcontractor and did not receive a purchase order or payment in connection with the tender.

The National Police Service identified Bedi Investments Limited as the contractor, the court was told.

Ms Ruto further said she had served the Standard Group with a written demand and right-of-reply notice seeking a correction, retraction and apology over the publications.

She argued that despite the demand, the contested material remained accessible online and could continue to be circulated or republished digitally, thereby perpetuating what she described as the injury caused by the reports.

In seeking interim relief, Ms Ruto asked the court to bar the defendants from repeating, republishing, reposting, distributing or otherwise disseminating the same or substantially similar allegations concerning her, unless supported by verified evidence establishing her actual participation in or benefit from the procurement.

She also sought an order requiring the Standard to remove or disable access to online and digital versions of the disputed publications pending determination of the suit.

Alternatively, she asked that a clear corrective notice be placed on the digital publications if they continued to portray her as having participated in, supplied under or benefited from the police uniform procurement.

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The court granted interim prayer number two of the Notice of Motion, effectively restraining further dissemination of the contested allegations pending further directions.

The respondents have been given seven days to file their responses to the application, allowing them to present their position before the court considers the substantive issues in the case. The matter will come up for mention on October 19, 2026.