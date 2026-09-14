Kenya: Oburu Odinga Spotted Walking in London Streets After Hospitalisation

Nairobi — ODM leader and Siaya Senator Oburu Odinga has been pictured taking an evening walk through the streets of London, days after travelling to the United Kingdom for a medical check-up.

Odinga was accompanied by his son, Elijah, his aide-de-camp Peter and ODM Chief of Staff Michael Agwanda during the walk.

His family shared a glimpse of the veteran politician's activities in London as he undergoes what he has described as a routine medical examination.

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His trip to the UK follows a brief hospitalization in Nairobi that placed his health under the spotlight and triggered speculation over his condition.

Odinga was admitted to Nairobi Hospital on August 29, according to reports citing sources within the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM). He was later discharged and returned to his Nairobi home to recuperate.

On September 1, Odinga confirmed that he had been discharged from Nairobi Hospital and was recovering at home. Reports at the time said the ODM leader sought to reassure supporters about his condition following concerns over his hospitalization.

He subsequently travelled to Britain for further medical attention. The trip has been described by ODM as a routine medical check-up, with reports indicating that he was expected to return to Kenya after completing the examination.

Odinga has also moved to ensure the party's operations continue during his absence, with his deputies taking charge of day-to-day party activities.

His public appearance comes at a politically significant time for ODM, which is positioning itself ahead of the 2027 General Election and continues to navigate the political changes that followed the death of its former leader, Raila Odinga, in October 2025.

Oburu, the elder brother of the late Raila Odinga, was elected ODM party leader in March 2026 after serving as acting leader following his brother's death.

The London trip has therefore attracted attention not only because of the senator's health but also because of his role at the helm of one of Kenya's largest opposition parties.

ODM officials have maintained that the senator is well and that his UK visit is for a routine medical examination rather than treatment for a disclosed serious illness.