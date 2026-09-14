Kenya: Khaligraph Jones, Femi One and Dyana Cods Light Up Christie Sevens

Kenyan music stars Khaligraph Jones, Femi One and Dyana Cods brought the curtain down on the 2026 National Sevens Circuit in style, delivering a weekend of music and entertainment to fans at the Christie Sevens in Nairobi.

The 60th edition of the historic tournament concluded at the RFUEA Grounds on Sunday, with the entertainment programme adding to the excitement on and off the pitch as fans gathered for the final leg of the National Sevens Circuit.

Khaligraph Jones headlined Saturday's entertainment programme, performing some of his biggest hits as fans got into the evening mood. He was supported by DJ Schwaz, DJ Ruffi and DJ Sanif, with MC BV Accurate keeping the crowd engaged throughout the night.

Sunday saw Dyana Cods and Femi One take over the stage, delivering energetic performances to close out the weekend. DJs Nickdee, Pinto and Verah supported the programme, while MC BV Accurate returned as host.

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The entertainment formed part of the Tusker Na Rugby experience, which ran throughout the National Sevens Circuit, bringing together rugby, music and fan experiences across the six legs in Nakuru, Kisumu, Nairobi, Mombasa and Embu.

The Christie Sevens also brought the season-long rugby competition to a close, with KCB Rugby retaining the National Sevens Circuit title for a third consecutive season. Menengai Oilers claimed the Christie tournament title after beating Strathmore Leos in the final.

For Tusker, the Christie weekend marked the final stop of a season that saw the brand bring live entertainment to rugby fans across the country, with each leg combining the action on the pitch with music and experiences around the game.