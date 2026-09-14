Kenya: Maraga Takes 2027 Presidential Campaign to US Diaspora

Nairobi — Former Chief Justice David Maraga is set to take his 2027 presidential campaign to the United States, where he will spend nearly three weeks engaging Kenyans in the diaspora as he seeks to consolidate his national political base.

Maraga, who is seeking the presidency on the United Green Movement (UGM) ticket, will begin his US tour on September 17 and is scheduled to depart for Nairobi on October 5.

His itinerary will take him to Washington DC, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey, New York, Minnesota, Georgia, Houston and Dallas.

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In an invitation to Kenyans living in the US, Maraga said the tour would provide an opportunity to engage the diaspora on their vision for the country.

"I am excited to begin my US tour from 17th September to 5th October 2026, visiting Washington DC, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey, New York, Minnesota, Georgia, Houston, and Dallas," he said.

"To all Kenyans in the diaspora across these states, I invite you to come out, engage, and share your vision for Kenya. Together, let us build a nation anchored on faith, integrity, and service to all."

The tour marks the latest phase of Maraga's efforts to build a national campaign ahead of the 2027 General Election, after months of traversing the country under the Ukatiba Caravan.

Between February and April, the former Chief Justice travelled by road to 43 of Kenya's 47 counties, engaging residents on governance, constitutionalism and voter registration. Maraga said the caravan was intended to give him an opportunity to listen directly to Kenyans rather than rely on political rallies alone.

The nationwide tour took him through different regions, including the Coast and northern Kenya. By February, he had visited Mombasa, Kilifi, Lamu, Kwale, Tana River, Garissa, Wajir, Isiolo and Meru, among other counties.

In Wajir, where UGM opened a county office, Maraga said the party was moving around the country to listen to wananchi and understand their concerns about governance and development.

His campaign has also maintained a presence in the western region, with Maraga recently joining opposition figures during grassroots mobilisation activities in Kisii and Nyamira.

The former Chief Justice has presented the tours as part of a broader effort to build a political movement based on constitutionalism, integrity and accountable leadership.

In June, he formally declared his intention to run for President in 2027 during a State of the Nation address at Ufungamano House in Nairobi. He said he had accepted calls from young people and other Kenyans to seek the presidency, despite having previously indicated that he was not a career politician.

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UGM has since identified him as its presidential flag bearer for the 2027 election, with the party positioning his campaign around the message of "Reset, Restore, Rebuild."

The US tour therefore extends the campaign's voter and grassroots outreach to Kenyans living abroad, an increasingly important constituency because of its economic and political links to Kenya.

Maraga's campaign has previously argued that the diaspora should be treated as a partner in Kenya's development and democratic process rather than primarily as a source of remittances. His planned meetings in the US are expected to focus on governance, constitutionalism, development and the concerns of Kenyans living abroad.

The tour will also take Maraga to New York at a time when the United Nations General Assembly is convening, with earlier reports indicating that he could use the visit to engage international leaders on the sidelines of the gathering.