Kenya: Moi's Long-Serving Personal Physician Dr David Silverstein Dies

14 September 2026
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Correspondent

Nairobi — Dr David Silverstein, the long-serving personal physician to former President Daniel arap Moi, has died.

Silverstein's death was announced through tributes from National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula, who condoled with the doctor's family, friends and members of the medical fraternity.

Wetangula described Silverstein as a distinguished medical practitioner whose service to Moi and contribution to Kenya's medical profession had left a lasting legacy.

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"My deepest sympathies go to the family, friends, and medical fraternity of Dr. David Silverstein following his passing," Wetangula said.

Silverstein served as Moi's personal physician for many years, providing medical care to the former President during his tenure and after he left office.

Wetangula praised his dedication to the medical profession, saying his contribution would continue to be remembered.

"Dr. Silverstein's dedicated service and contributions to Kenya's medical profession remain a lasting legacy," he said.

The Speaker also sent his condolences to Silverstein's family and friends, praying for strength and comfort during the period of mourning.

"I pray that God grants strength and comfort to his family and friends at this difficult time. May his soul rest in eternal peace," Wetangula added.

Silverstein's death marks the passing of a physician who was closely associated with one of Kenya's longest-serving presidents and whose career spanned decades of service to the medical profession.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

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