Kenya: Former Kenyan Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua Has Not Alleged That He's Been Poisoned - Viral Graphic Fabricated

IN SHORT: A graphic quoting former Kenyan deputy president Rigathi Gachagua as alleging that he might have been poisoned is circulating on social media. However, the claim is fabricated.

A graphic quoting former Kenyan deputy president Rigathi Gachagua is getting attention on social media.

In it, Gachagua alleges that president William Ruto's government might have poisoned him and that he is recuperating in the United States.

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"Im am not feeling well! Kasongo might have succeded to poison me when I was in Kenya using a very lethal gas but I thank God I am recuperating well here in USA. I will be back my dear Kenyans," the graphic reads.

"Kasongo" is a nickname that Ruto's critics use to mock him.

Gachagua left for the US on 26 August 2026. He said he would spend his days engaging with Kenyans living in the country and resting.

Gachagua served as Kenya's deputy president from September 2022 until his impeachment in October 2024 after falling out with Ruto. The president and other leaders accused him of dividing Kenyans along ethnic lines, but he dismissed the claims as a political witch-hunt.

Shortly after his removal from office, Gachagua claimed that there were two attempts to assassinate him through poisoning before the impeachment motion was tabled in parliament.

But can the circulating graphic be trusted? We checked.

Fabricated quote

As he was about to board his plane, Gachagua said he was heading to the US to engage Kenyans in the diaspora and rest. He has also used his social media account to keep his followers updated on his engagements in the US. He has not mentioned being unwell.

Local media have closely followed Gachagua and previously reported on his similar remarks. If the comments in the graphics were from him, they would also have been reported and drawn reactions from political leaders. However, no reliable sources have reported on them.

The graphic containing the claim originated from the Facebook page Kenya News Flash, which is notorious for posting fabricated quotes, some of which Africa Check has debunked. This page is not a reliable source of information.

We found no evidence to support the claim that Gachagua made these remarks about his health. The claim is false.