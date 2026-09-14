South Africa: ANC Leaders Turn to Prayer for Mashatile

Funda ngesiZuluBy Celani Sikhakhane

· Social Development Minister Dina Pule asked Shembe church members in Pietermaritzburg to pray for Paul Mashatile, who is currently on medical leave.

· Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi also stood in for Mashatile at a Johannesburg church service after doctors advised the deputy president not to attend.

African National Congress (ANC) leaders turn to prayer for Mashatile

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ANC leaders have turned to prayer as Deputy President Paul Mashatile remains away from public duties because of health problems.

Mashatile was expected to attend two major church gatherings over the weekend but pulled out on the advice of his doctors.

He was due to address a gathering of the Shembe Nazareth Baptist Church at Thulani Temple in Willowfontein, Pietermaritzburg, on Saturday.

Instead, Social Development Minister Dina Pule attended and asked church members to pray for Mashatile's recovery.

Pule was joined by senior ANC leaders in KwaZulu-Natal, including National Assembly Speaker Thoko Didiza, provincial task team member Bongi Sithole-Moloi and leaders from the Moses Mabhida region.

"The Deputy President was supposed to be with us here, unfortunately he couldn't attend this service because of the state of his health," Pule said.

"As we speak he is on medical leave due to doctors instruction. Therefore we call on the God Almighty to lay his hands upon him to recover from the sickness."

Pule said Mashatile had still sent his best wishes to the church.

"Despite his state of health, he requested me to convey his best wishes for the Shembe Nazareth Baptist Church congregants and its leadership who are gathered here," she said.

Lesufi steps in for Mashatile

Mashatile was also expected to attend the United Reformed Church Synod at the University of Johannesburg in Gauteng on Sunday.

Again, his health kept him away.

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi attended in his place.

"Deputy President Paul Mashatile would have loved to join you today and participate in this service," Lesufi said.

"However, on the advice of his medical team, he is unable to attend in person. I therefore have the honour of representing him at this gathering."

The two cancellations have again put the spotlight on Mashatile's health and his absence from public events.

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Mashatile previously suffered a health scare during the N'waMitwa Day celebrations in Tzaneen, Limpopo, in 2024.

He collapsed while delivering a speech at the traditional ceremony.

The incident caused widespread concern at the time.

Mashatile later said he suspected that food poisoning may have been behind the incident.

Questions over his absence

Concerns about Mashatile's health have returned as he has been absent from government and ANC public events.

His absence has become more noticeable in recent months.

Mashatile was last seen carrying out official duties in June, according to the information available for this story.

His absence also drew attention when South Africa hosted the 46th Southern African Development Community Summit of Heads of State and Government in Durban last month.

Now senior ANC leaders have publicly confirmed that Mashatile is on medical leave and following the advice of his doctors.

No further details about his medical condition were provided.

For now, the deputy president remains away from public engagements while senior political leaders stand in for him.

And at the Shembe gathering in Pietermaritzburg, the message from Pule was simple: pray for Mashatile to recover and return to work.